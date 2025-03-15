Cross in Hand Village News

CROSS IN HAND VILLAGE NEWS

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

Air Ambulance

The strategy document set out below was sent to the following parish councils Heathfield, Horam, Hadlow Down and Mayfield and Five Ashes from the newly formed A267 Road Safety. The strategy was formulated to be considered when the consultation commences to the ESCC Speed Reduction Scheme.

VISION and STRATEGY

Introduction - Our Vision

For the past two decades the A267 from Mayfield to Horam has been a hotspot for vehicle crashes, deer collisions and, sad to say, two recent fatal crashes at Isenhurst Junction in 2022 and Mayfield Flat in 2024.

Over the years road traffic groups have been formed petitions raised, extensive press, tv and media coverage given to accidents…. all eventually being forgotten and archived.

Although there have been other fatalities on the A267, coupled with numerous crashes, the fatality at Isenhurst Junction (March 2022) and at Mayfield Flat (October 2024) were the catalysts which led to the creation of the A267 Road Safety Group.

The fatality in March 2022 at Isenhurst was caused by a speeding motorist travelling at 51mph in a 40mph zone. At the inquest in February 2024 the Assistant Coroner asked the accident investigation specialist police officer to read out his comprehensive findings.

The officer reported that if the vehicle involved was doing 40 mph the victim would have probably survived the accident.

The woman driving the vehicle was due to appear in court in January 2024 charged with a motoring offence. Charges were dropped after the inquest due, we believe, to a legal technicality.

The investigation at Mayfield Flat in 2024 is still ongoing. The A267 Road Safey Group is adhering to the strict embargoes on the investigation.

The A267 Road Safety Group

Our initial vision is to make the A267 from Mayfield to Horam a safer road for private, HGV and public service vehicles as well for as pedestrians, motorbikes and cyclists – especially at the ‘black spot’ sites namely: Wellbrook Hill, A267/A272 Junction, Mayfield Flat and Isenhurst Junction.

The group was set up in October 2024 after the Mayfield Flat fatal accident. The three founder members were Sarah Jones, Susan King and Melvyn Butcher.

All three founder members work in the media; Sarah is a PR consultant, Susan is a senior reporter for the Sussex Express and Melvyn is community correspondent, also for the Sussex Express, covering Mayfield, Cross in Hand. Horam and Uckfield.

The group has a dedicated Facebook page (A267 Road Safety Group.) To date it has approximately 719 members.

Presentations have been made to the following parish councils: Mayfield and Five Ashes, Hadlow Down, Horam and Heathfield and Waldron. Our presentations have been warmly received.

Our media coverage has been: Site meeting at the A267/A272 Junction together with Sussex Weald MP Nus Ghani, chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council and senior police officers.

Weekly A267 RSG group activity in the Sussex Express, Sussex World and Your World

Campaign media exposure on Radio 2's Jeremy Vine Show, lead story on 6pm and 10pm ITV Meridian News, The Argus, Greatest Hits Sussex, Ashdown Radio.

Discussions and meetings have taken place with Sussex Safer Roads Partnership Speedwatch team.

To beef up the team, Cross in Hand businessmen Guy Cordery has joined the group. Guy’s input will be invaluable as he runs a local coach company. We also welcomed a local estates manager with a wealth of experience in rural affairs

We would also like to thank David and Doris Collumbell for the cleaning of all the A267 road signs from Mayfield to Horam.

In December 2024 ESCC announced a £500k budget for a Speed Reduction Scheme for sixteen sites.

The funding announcement took us by surprise but is clearly welcomed.

Certainly, the funding has sharpened up our approach to ensure the A267 RSG is represented in all aspects of the consultation process through to the commencement of work.

Objective

The A267 is a major road connecting Kent to Sussex; from Tunbridge Wells via the Boship Roundabout and the A22 to the coast. Traffic levels have increased substantially but no major improvements have been made.

We aim to make the A267 a safer road from Wellbrook Hill to Horam.

To reduce the accident rate and fatalities: These are almost always caused or exacerbated by excessive speed – poor driving - confusing speed signage - poor road markings – dirty signs – overhanging foliage - reflective central road bollards covered with mud and grime deposits - central cats’ eyes not replaced or missing after resurfacing. - pop up roadworks - potholes.

It is our objective to work closely with the parish councils and ESCC to make the A267 from Mayfield to Horam a safer road.

Strategy Proposals.

Overview of funding

ESCC have committed £500k funding to instigate a Speed Reduction Scheme at 16 selected locations. Although 16 sites are mentioned only 13 sites are listed.

The calculations are as follows: £500k divided by 16 = £31,250. If 13 = £38,461 per location.

It has been reported the consultation period will take nine months. It has also been reported the work will commence sometime in 2026.

Although not confirmed by ESCC, we have been told the £500k is ring fenced. We have also been told certain locations will be fast-tracked.

Stage 1 Objective

Interim Measures

If the timescale runs its full course there is going to be a two-year void before work commences. This will probably mean more near misses, more accidents but hopefully no more fatalities. This needs to be addressed.

It is estimated that if an accident was deemed a full emergency, eg: if police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, the estimated costs would be in excess of £30k. If the accident was fatal, costs would be in excess of £2 million. All paid for by the taxpayer.

We recommend:

• Speed reduction signage at all the blackspot locations. Supplied by Speedwatch.

• Setting up a Cross in Hand Speedwatch team of 12 members.

• Seek funding for SID equipment to be installed at all the blackspot locations, both north and southbound.

• Logging all accidents on the stretch of the A267 Road Safety Group is monitoring.

• Deer Aware signage at designated spots recommended by the deer warden who will also ensure that signs will be refreshed and replaced at regular intervals.

• Setting up a communication platform between ESCC Highways’ Safety Officer and Stewards to enable direct reporting of safety work required.

• Regular update meetings with parish councils’ safety committees.

• Hadlow Down has already nominated a councillor to liaise with the A267 RSG The A267 RSG would welcome the remaining PCs to follow suit.

Stage 2 Objective

Our Proposal for the Consultation

• Impose a blanket 40-mph speed limit from Wellbrook Hill to Horam, (excluding Five Ashes which has a 30mph speed limit.)

• Reducing the speed limit to 40mph will remove the current speed limits of 60mph at two blackspot areas, namely A267/A272 Hadlow Down junction and the Mayfield Flat junction. It will also reduce the speed limit, currently 50mph to 40mph at Wellbrook Hill, another blackspot area. It will also help Speedwatch teams to comply with legislation, (currently they cannot carry out their duties if the speed limit exceeds 40 mph)

• Isenhurst Junction is already a 40mph area.

• If not already installed at the Stage 1, to complement the 40mph speed limit, SID devices should be located at all the blackspot locations north and southbound.

• Sponsorship of SIDS.

• Trialling SIDS for manufacturers’ development.

• Double white lining at Meres Lane.

• Resurfacing of the A267 from Wellbrook Hill to Horam.

• Refurbish all road markings.

• Match funding. who pays?

• Six monthly road sign cleaning

• Annual survey on overgrown foliage at road sign sites.

• ESCC contact list for A267 problems; ie: Highways Road Safety Officer, Highways Stewards.

• Closer involvement with the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

• In conjunction with Speedwatch, The A267 RSG will encourage schools within the A267 catchment area to take part in annual painting/poster competition, (on the theme of road safety.) This will include pre-schools such as Little Tinkers on the A267

Stage 3 Objective

5-year Plan.

• Year 1 review.

• Consider average speed cameras.

• Consider mobile speed cameras currently being trialled by West Sussex County Council.

• Expanding the area of the A267 over the existing coverage.

We would like to stress that all the suggestions above are a starting point from which we can formulate a working document in conjunction with the parish councils.

A267 Road Safety Group members will be kept fully informed at all stages during the interim period, consultations and meetings attended.

We think being proactive before the consultation commences would be beneficial to all parties. Hence this document that will be circulated to parish councils Speedwatch. Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, for their input and comments. Kind regards A267 Road Safety Group Committee

GRUFFALO FUN DAY - HELPERS NEEDED!

Gruffalo Fun Days are now an annual fund-raising event held in the May Half term – Wed 28th and Thu 29th. Volunteers are required to assist with a variety of activities. Ideally applicants will enjoy engaging with youngsters, and being outdoors. If this sounds like the something you could help with please see more details below. https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../gruffalo-fun.../