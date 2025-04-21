Cross in Hand Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

HEATHFIELD IRONMONGERS

Cross in Hand Inn

A lot of speculation posted on social media recently regarded the future of the Heathfield Ironmongers that closed earlier this year. Latest rumours are that it could be a charity shop. I was always led to believe that the owners of the Heathfield Ironmongers owned the freehold of the premises, along with other retail premises in and around the High Street.

Another very strong rumour also doing the rounds is that there is a strong possibility the ironmongers could be demolished along with other premises in the small parade and redeveloped into a retail and residential building mirroring Tilsmore Court opposite that houses Pets at Home and Pennells Carpets.

Certainly it would be a vast improvement on what is currently in place. I suppose anything can happen in this rather difficult trading period. Unfortunately, Heathfield is no longer a clear-cut shopping destination - losing all our banks has not helped. Even with the recent reduction to the bus service to Tunbridge Wells there are still regular services to other towns, Eastbourne, Uckfield, Hailsham, Brighton and Lewes.

With the exception of Hailsham which has a banking hub all the mentioned towns have banks. In my opinion we do not make enough of the weekly auction and odds and sods market on a Tuesday at Watson Auctions. There is a small market on a Saturday which could also be brought into play.

Has anyone from parish, district and county contacted Watson’s to explore having a full-blown weekly market? It has ample parking, a café nearby and public toilets. In France every village and town has very successful markets once, and sometimes twice a week, so why not Heathfield? Thinking outside the box comes to mind.

WEALDEN HOUSING

A study has been carried out by the National Housing Federation and homelessness charities Crisis and Shelter, shows which of both East and West Sussex's councils has the longest waiting times for family sized housing. Based on 2023/24 data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, researchers ranked waiting times according to the number of people on the waiting lists and the average annual rate of lettings in each area. Researchers said the calculation applied to figures, assuming there are no new additions to a waiting list, assesses how many years it would take to clear that list at the average rate of lettings.

They considered only homes with three or four bedrooms. Top of the list with the longest waiting time was Adur District Council with the report finding it was taking 17.8 years to clear the list for family sized housing at the current rate. This is more than double the England national rate which is 7.8 years. Wealden District Council comes at the bottom of the list with a waiting time of 3.2 years, equal to Chichester (3.2 years) and just below Crawley (3.7 years.) Brighton and Hove City Council's figure was 16.3 years, followed by Worthing Borough Council, 14 years.

Research shows that demand for larger social housing has outstripped all overall waiting lists. From 2014/15 the number of families waiting for a house with three or more bedrooms increased by 36.6 per cent compared with a 5.9 per cent increase in total households on waiting lists.

National Housing Federation chief executive Kate Henderson said: "The fact that families in so many parts of the country face waiting lists for an affordable home longer than their children's entire childhood is a national scandal. This is no way for a child to grow up and these children deserve better." Chief executive of Crisis, Matt Downie, said: "Widespread child homelessness leads to people being trapped in poverty across generations. This must spur action at the upcoming spending review."

CAKE and WINE CLUB

Singing in a choir is good for your health, physical, spiritual and mental, the experts say. But many of us who might like to sing are put off by the need to read music, strain for that top note and get used to being shouted at by the choirmaster.

One Heathfield woman strips away with all that in her drive to get everyone singing. Angela Brooks, 56 leads the Cake and Wine Club Choir based in Heathfield but well known for performances across East Sussex.

Mum of four Angela says: "Singing should be a form of escapism. You leave your troubles at the door and just sing. I aim to create a safe space where no-one feels uncomfortable. The choir is a very relaxed place, not highbrow at all, and we enjoy great fellowship. There is absolutely no pressure.

"I was horrified when one of my members said she used to be reduced to tears after having abuse screamed at her by a choirmaster. My group could not be further away from that."

Angela has been singing for more than 30 years and she's accompanied many of the top names in music such as Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Will Young. She moved to East Sussex 15 years ago and now lives in Hailsham Road.

Why Cake and Wine? "I want people to feel as happy as they do when they bite into a slice of delicious cake, or take a sip of wine! Singing should be fun, it should give you a good feeling. All our members agree that's exactly what it does do.

"All the singing is by ear. There is no need to read music. We are not stuffy - that's exactly the opposite of what we are. Members tell me they feel accomplished at the end of a session. If people want to sing the melody, I put them in the middle of the group. For those who want to sing in harmony, they are placed on either side."

The choir has gone from strength to strength, having sung regularly at primary schools (St Richard's, Maynards Green, Cross in Hand,.) Also on the agenda are performances at churches and chapels as well as town and village events like late night shopping evenings and Le Marche, Heathfield's famous French street market.

They have performed for members of Young at Heart, the group where pensioners are joined by junior school children weekly at Heathfield Park Cricket Club, since its inception eight years ago. Members of U3A and WI groups regularly clamour for a Cake and Wine performance. Their next performance will be at the beacon lighting at Cade Street to commemmorate the end of World War II on May 8 from 7.30pm.

Angela takes members further afield too, joining forces with other choirs to stage workshops and concerts across the county. She's also a familiar face at White's Nursery and Coffee Shop in Five Ashes where she helps the team provide delicious coffees and lunches. How does she find time to cram all that into her life - on top of four children? "I just love what I do!" If you'd like to know more then email her at: angela@@angelamusic.com or ring on: 07957 405343.

SOUTH EAST WATER

New water pipeline from Heathfield to Rushlake Green is nearing completion. South East Water announces it is close to finishing its project to replace about 6.5 kilometres of the new water main. To date, they say, around six kilometres of the new pipeline has been laid and 250 customer supply pipes connected to the new main. In agreement with East Sussex Highways, the remaining sections of the work must be completed under full road closures for safety.

These will be on Old Heathfield Road and the B2096 (Battle Road) from the junction with Blackdown Lane to Three Cups Corner at the junction with Middle Lane. To minimise the impact to the community, works will take place during school summer holidays.

This means there will be a short pause between completing current sections and starting at the places named here. All traffic management along Battle Road will be removed by the middle of this month with the compound cleared by the end of April.

Teams will return to both Old Heathfield Road and Three Cups Corner on Wednesday, July 23 with work expected to take about six weeks. As well a working under these closures South East Water will also work along Battle Road with temporary traffic lights and return to Hugletts Lane to complete the remaining elements and remove all connections to the old main.

The company says customers may need to turn their water off for a short time while new pipes are connected to the existing network. Diversion routes can be seen at: southeastwater.co.uk/punnetstown along with latest project updates and information.