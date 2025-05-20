Cross in Hand Village News

VE DAY LET'S NOT FORGET THE FALLEN

Concerning VE Day, many of us of an older generation have memories of the war, relatives who died or were hideously injured while flying. My wife’s uncle John piloted a Lancaster through a raid on Hamburg. His aircraft was set on fire and bravely – and insanely – he managed to steer it as far as northern France.

His body was discovered in the plane’s burnt wreckage near Amiens and his widow was invited to a memorial service in the town several years ago.

Dambusters

My own father, also in the RAF an airframe technician refused to talk about the experience of dragging burnt and dead bodies from grounded planes, which were inevitably patched up to serve on fresh sorties. My mother in law drove ambulances into the Barbican in Plymouth, where at the age of 19 she also had to haul horrifically injured civilians, and smouldering corpses, from their homes.

My mother used to take me to nursery school at 6 am in the morning go to work in the works canteen in docklands at the end of her shift then went and drove a crane onloading sugar at Tate and Lyle’s Plaistow Wharf. Then she’d come and collect me from nursery in the evening.

We know East Grinstead well, and the work of the pioneering plastic surgeon, New Zealander Sir Archibald McIndoe who is best known for his ground-breaking work rebuilding the burnt faces of injured aircrew; their noses, their lips, their eyes. East Grinstead became known as The Town which Didn’t Stare.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

ESCC SPEED REDUCTION SCHEME CONFIRMATION

It has been confirmed the following. 1) the £500,000 budget is ring fenced, 2) It is confirmed that 3 of the 16 sites identified will be fast tracked. 3) It has been confirmed the grass verge at the Isenhurst Shell petrol station Cross in Hand, this is the verge where all the flags and promotional material related to the petrol station is sited is owned by ESCC. Last week there were horrific delays on the A267 at Cross in Hand.

The traffic lights were located by the new housing development. Motorists were reporting that at times that no work was being carried out during the rush hour delays. No wonder motorists are frustrated and drive like lunatics to get to work on time. The most worrying thing is that the country lanes are turned into race tracks.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Thank you so much from WRAS, our Sussex Wildlife Ambulance Service, for all the extra 'dog food' donations via our Amazon Wishlist to feed our fox cubs, they are growing so fast. You made the difference - thank you. East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service is a registered charity 1108880, undertaking wildlife rescue work across East Sussex. Funded purely on donations and run with the help of over 150 volunteers.

Every year WRAS receives over 3,000 calls for help. Office: 01825873003. www.wildlifeambulance.org. www.facebook.com/wildlifeambulance. www.youtube.com/user/eastsussexwras Another group of fox cubs has moved on to the next stage of their rehabilitation. They are now in an outdoor pen, where human contact is kept to a minimum so they can continue to grow and develop more naturally.

With new cubs arriving daily, we are urgently seeking additional release sites. If you have a piece of land that is rural or semi-rural, away from main roads and gun happy farmers then please get in touch via: [email protected].

WEALDEN RIDGE MEDICAL PARTNERSHIP

With effect from Monday, June 2, the new opening hours at our Heathfield and Firs sites will be: Monday - Friday 8am to 6pm. Extended hours (in addition to core hours) will continue as follows: Tues 7am - 8am Weds 6.30pm - 8pm Thurs 7am - 8am Alternate Saturdays 9am – 12.30pm

COOPERS FARM

Next weekend we will all be at the Heathfield Show. Always an important local event in the farming industry. Please do take the chance to visit and enjoy seeing many local producers in one place, see the outstanding farm animals being bought for show and so much more. It really is a must-see event to appreciate everything the organisers bring together.

As they say "it provides a real look at country life". We will have lots of fresh produce including our large range of flavoured and traditional sausages. Taste testing will be in full swing so you can appreciate the high quality we have always worked so hard to bring you in our beef and pork produce.

POPPY SEED BAKERY

This little gem of a bakers is based in Cross in Hand High Street. Offering award winning Artisan sourdough bread. Super patisserie, the croissants are to die for - buttery and crisp. Freshly made sandwiches with ample fillings, hot snacks and a wide range of different breads to choose from. Get to the shop early as they do sell out fast

TEA ROOMS WORTH VISITING WITH USER FRIENDLY PARKING and TOILETS

In and around Cross in Hand we have some super tea rooms that offer smashing food, easy on the budget with friendly and welcoming staff but most of all easy parking. They don’t need to advertise because they are so good.

Tottingworth Farm: This brilliant café and tea room offers stunning food, locally sourced and an outside eating area with views far and wide over the Sussex Weald. Their breakfasts are renowned with homemade sausages and succulent bacon from their well-stocked butchery department. The sausages are excellent, packed full ofmeat from their butchery department with no additives. The well stocked farm shop offers a wide range of locally sourced foods and beers.

Orchard Garden Centre A265 near the Stonegate turnoff: Not to missed - super coffee, homemade cakes and pastries and a wonderful selection of food to choose from. The themed breakfasts are a wow. Easy parking in a garden environment. Booking beforehand is recommended.

Whites Tearooms. Meres Lane: Another wonderful garden themed restaurant with loads of easy parking. The food is very well presented and includes delicious homemade cakes and pastries. The cheese scones are cheesy, fruit scones really fruity. If you’re not in a coffee mood, try home-made mango smoothies or a milk shake. Again, booking is recommended.

The Cow Shed Blackboys: Are based at Brownings Farm Workshops in Blackboys, the cafe is lovely and cosy with all its original features. It is a family run business. All food is made to order, offering a lovely range of lunches and homemade cakes. Dogs more than welcome. Ample parking.

