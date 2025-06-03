Cross in Hand Village News

Date for your diary: Sunday 10 August

WALDRON CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Date for your diary: Sunday 10 August from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Cattam (the Waldron Recreation Ground) as before. Over 200 cars have already registered (through the Heathfield and Waldron Rotary Club website). There is a large number of attractions, including food, drink, live music and we hope a fine art exhibition by professional artists and sculptors. Traffic flow in Waldron was vastly improved last year because residents and visitors cooperated by not parking in the The Street (between the War Memorial and Moat Lane.) There is free visitor parking in the field opposite the Lucas Hall, or on the recreation field and through traffic avoided Waldron - many volunteers helped out

STATION ROAD WOES

Skate Park: Once again the skate park in Station Road has been the affected by anti-social behaviour. Mood and information boards have been subject to blue paint graffiti. Social media was awash over the weekend with comments from residents appalled at the behaviour. It has also been reported that signage in the Tesco Express car park has plastered with blue graffiti. The skate park is monitored by CCTV. The parish council will report the matter to the police and has promised to give an update. This will be yet another expense to either replace the signs or, if possible, clean the paint off the signs with a solvent. Station Road Bridge: It has been reported the newly repaired bridge in Station Road has again sprung a leak. One assumes the previous work carried out a few weeks ago is covered by guarantees.

NEW POND HILL - PLANNING APPLICATION DISMISSED

The appeal against the refusal by Wealden District Council of a scheme to erect three 5 bedroom detached houses on New Pond Hill has been refused by a planning inspector. A site visit made on 7 May 2025 by E Dade BA (Hons) MSc MRTPI, an Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State Decision date: 30 May 2025. Appeal Ref: APP/C1435/W/24/3352818 Granary, New Pond Hill, Cross in Hand, Heathfield, East Sussex TN21 0LX • The appeal is made under section 78 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) against a refusal to grant planning permission. • The appeal is made by Ms Elizabeth Shambrook against the decision of Wealden District Council. • The application Ref is WD/2024/0748/F. • The development proposed is erection of three detached houses. Decision 1. The appeal is dismissed. Main Issues The main issues in this appeal are: • whether the proposed development would be in a suitable location, having regard to the local development strategy; • the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the area, with particular regard to the landscape and scenic beauty of the High Weald National Landscape; • the effect of the proposed development on protected species; • whether other material considerations outweigh any harm identified such as to justify the development.

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB

What a beautiful spring we have enjoyed, perfect for bowling. Long, dry days giving us the perfect surface to play on. Not so good for the gardeners amongst us though! Following on from last months’ article, I can report a 7-1 win against CrowWolfe at home. We travelled to Royal Sovereign in Eastbourne where we always receive a lovely welcome for our friendly match. The score however did not go in our favour, losing on all four rinks. Fast forward a few days and we played a league match away against Hailsham for the first of our evening matches. Having said about the lovely weather, this particular evening was overcast with a very cold wind. Not the best weather to be playing, and not helped by our Captain knocking the jack out of the rink resulting in having to re-play the end. A very close match, with the final end crucial to winning the overall points. In a league match there are 8 points up for grabs, 1 point for each rink win (there are 4 rinks playing) and ½ point for a draw, plus 4 points for the overall shots scored. Going into the final end, the shot difference was only 2, meaning that we needed to win by 2 shots to get a draw having lost on 2 rinks and won 1. Our captain really pulled it out of the bag on the final end, knocking the jack back and winning the crucial 2 shots, thus the match ended 4-4 with 79 shots each. Something that you rarely see in a bowls match. Our league match against Groombridge at home resulted in a 8-0 win and a 7-1 win at Rotherfield and 8-0 win at home to Herstmonceux places us second in the league table. A great start to the season. We have also played 2 more friendly matches against Frant and Ninfield, winning both but more importantly enjoying catching up with our bowling friends from other clubs. Socially, we have enjoyed a fun ‘Bullseye’ themed fundraising night at the Cross in Hand Pub raising some extra money for our club, and some of our members volunteered at the Heathfield Show who make a generous donation to our club in return for our help. Recently our green was open for the nationwide Big Bowls Weekend which is an initiative from Bowls England to promote bowling and we welcomed 4 potential new members, adding to the 12 who came along to our original open day in April. Please don’t think it is too late to start bowling now the season has started, we offer a pro- rata membership for anyone wishing to join throughout the season. Simply come along to one of our roll up sessions on a Monday and Thursday evening at 6pm or Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 2pm. You will receive a warm, friendly welcome. Anna Wickens

BAKING & COOKING VOLUNTEERS REQUIRED

Bakers and cooks are needed to join the volunteer team at Heathfield Youth Hub! You would help young people to learn vital cooking skills and recipes that show healthy and sustainable living. - DBS check is required for this role (DBS check will be fully paid for) - Applicants must be aged 16 or over - All mileage or public transport costs are paid - Free training opportunities Click on the link below to apply: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../

PROCTORS PHARMACY

We're hiring a pharmacist in Heathfield. We’re offering an exciting opportunity for a forward-thinking and patient-focused pharmacist to become part of a well-established community pharmacy now entering a new phase under fresh management. If you're looking to be part of a friendly, motivated team and help shape the future of local healthcare, we'd love to hear from you. Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4240118185. Feel free to tag or share with anyone who might be a good fit!

COMMUNITY CINEMA

Exciting News from The Broyle Country Show! We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with 'Your Community Cinema' Join us for two unforgettable drive-in movie nights: Friday Night: 27 June. The Greatest Showman. Saturday Night: 28 June Top Gun. From just £20 per car! Your ticket gives you access to the show from 6:30 PM each evening – come early and soak up the atmosphere! Enjoy live entertainment, a buzzing beer tent, and a variety of catering vendors before settling in for your outdoor cinema experience. Don't miss this perfect mix of countryside fun and blockbuster magic! Book now: https://thebroylecountryshow.onlineticketseller.com/...

SNATCHELLS FARM, CROSS IN HAND

Potential developers of new housing on the Snatchells Farm, Cross in Hand site are to appeal against Wealden District Council’s decision to refuse the proposal. The scheme prompted concern amongst local people, partly because of its siting away from the built-up area of the town but mainly because it would have been accompanied by three-way traffic controls. These would be situated where the access road leads onto the main road, close to the junction of the A267 and the A265. Concerns were aroused after a series of recent roadworks near the junction caused traffic gridlock both in Heathfield itself and, significantly, southbound along the A267 from as far away as Mayfield Flat during busy periods. The prospect of permanent traffic lights sparked fears for local traders who feel they would prompt shoppers to avoid the town altogether. As gridlock worsened, motorists diverted along Mill and Ghyll Roads between 8-9am and 4-6pm.

SOUTH of ENGLAND SHOW 6, 7, 8 June

This show is well worth a visit. Plenty of parking and very easy to walk around on level ground. Offering all ages the chance to connect with the countryside and have a great day out, the South of England Show features a non-stop programme of agricultural and equestrian displays, country pursuits, live entertainment, rural crafts and an abundance of food, drink and shopping opportunities. Featuring a variety of entertainment, including international showjumping, heavy horse displays, scurry racing, equine and livestock judging. The vintage agricultural machinery ring is back with demonstrations and displays, plus a new countryside ring with ferrets, wood chopping and more. Plus, there’s forestry, falconry, fly casting, and many more rural industries and crafts for visitors to experience and enjoy!

Note:This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]