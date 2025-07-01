Cross in Hand Village News

LE MARCHE 2025

Bank Holiday Monday 25 August 2025. Open at 10.00am and the market closes at 4.00pm. Heathfield’s famous Anglo/French market is taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday – as it has done for the past 28 years – it is the longest running Anglo/French market in the whole of the South East. This fantastic all day event draws visitors into the town of Heathfield from far and wide so please come and join us – you will not be disappointed – whether it is your first visit or your tenth – it’s all free! Free entertainment, free park & ride and free programme of events. Station Road and Station Approach will be closed to traffic all day to allow the extravaganza to take place. A full musical entertainment programme is planned to suit all ages and tastes together with the market of around 80 stalls. French and British) selling all kinds of mouth watering goodies – And more and more of our shops are opening – you will be pleasantly surprised to discover what Heathfield has to offer.

History and Background of Le Marche - Inception: During the early 1990s, Heathfield, like many Wealden market towns, was having a tough time with many empty shops and the local traders were barely struggling to survive. By late 1996 there was a desperate search for new ideas to breathe life into the town to sustain economic viability. At that time Waldron’s Councillor, Valerie Chidson, was also Chairman of the District Council and amongst the social events that she attended was a “vendange” at a Wealden vineyard where French Traders were invited to bring produce across the Channel. The vineyards barn was packed with English people fighting to buy baguettes and cheeses, and the idea was born for a similar event for Heathfield. With nothing more than a strong feeling that this might work in early 1997 she pulled together a volunteer committee of local traders, local residents and fellow councillors who all played very important roles in bringing over French traders to create the start of Le Marche. The event – taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday – brought together equal numbers of French and English traders, entertainment with street theatre and jazz on the bandstand and story-telling in the library – was set in that year. In the wake of the event the Twinning Association was set up and thereafter has played an important role. It led to the establishment of a twinning association with Forges-les-Eaux, facilitated by Wealden District Council, which also sponsored the initial market. Initially the market was designed to be a 50/50 mix of French and English traders. Unfortunately with the advent of Brexit, the French traders from across the Channel dwindled to just a handful who were prepared to carry out the hard slog of filling out paperwork, health certificates and the paraphernalia associated to bringing food products into the UK. Hopefully with the closer relationship the UK now has with the EU, all the red tape will be gradually phased out and Le Marche return to its former glory. The first market drew a large crowd (around 10,000 people) despite wet weather, significantly boosting Heathfield's profile and becoming a popular annual attraction. Le Marché has continued to be a major event in Heathfield, supported by the community, local businesses, and organisations. Live music, street performers, and other forms of entertainment are a regular feature, adding to the festive atmosphere. The event is a community effort, involving volunteers, local businesses, and residents, making it a successful and well-attended event. The relationship with Forges-les-Eaux fosters cultural exchange and strengthens the bond between the two towns. With sponsorship from Wealden District Council, Sussex Enterprise, Heathfield & Waldron Parish Council and a number of local businesses. Since then Le Marche has grown to become one of Heathfield’s major attractions of the year. This is all down to a great deal of hard work by many people, businesses and organisations over the last 19 years, but most of all the residents of Heathfield, Waldron, Horam, Broad Oak, Punnetts Town, Horam and the surrounding districts who support Le Marche on the day. For more information please contact: Trade Stall Co-ordinator Roger Clark: 01435 661121. [email protected] Advertising and general enquiries: Richard Ridley. Chairman, Le Marche Committee, Paines Corner, Swife Lane, Broad Oak, TN21 8UT 07970 237723 [email protected]

LAKEDOWN BREWING COMPANY

Set in the rolling hills of East Sussex, Lakedown is set on actor and rock legend, Sir Roger Daltrey's family farm, home to a brewery, trout fishing lakes, and the inspiration for the business. Very much a family affair, Lakedown is run by Roger's son Jamie and sons-in-law Des and Chris. From day one, it was their vision to make excellent versions of beer styles that they love to drink and to do so without compromise. All Lakedown beers start with spring water that is sourced from the farm and then they add only the finest malt, yeast, hops and of course, time. As a rule, their beers are easy drinking, sessionable, super fresh and mostly vegan and gluten free. Not only do they brew some of the finest beers in the UK they also have a save the plane solar power scheme to operate the brewery during the winter months. In summer the solar power generated will produce enough electricity to run not only the brewery but the very popular tap room making the whole operation at Lakedown self-sufficient. The Taproom has now become a destination venue with a super selection of beers and a very novel 3 glass taster teaser beer selection served on a carved wooden board for £6. Coupled with the weekly pop-up food operations and the charcuterie plates served from the bar The USP of the location is the wonderful vista of the trout lakes and the rolling countryside beyond. No wonder people are visiting the location from far and wide. For more information contact: [email protected]: Telephone: 01435883251 Lakedown Brewery, Swife Lane, Burwash England TN21 8UX United Kingdom.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTABLES MARKET

Open 0700-1300 Every Tuesday TN21 8RA. Used & collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants. Fresh Food Stalls, Fishmonger. House clearance dealers selling every week. Free customer parking- Burwash Lane Field.

PLASTIC BOTTLE TOPS CHARITY COLLECTION POINTS.

Don’t throw away your plastic bottle tops, bag them up and take them either to Harrisons Hairdressers, Heathfield High Street, they collect for Eastbourne Hospital. Cooper and Sons, Cross in Hand. If closed they can be left in the porch.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Wildlife Cruelty Is on the Rise

A lot of our wildlife is being deliberately shot with a ball bearing from a catapult. This kind of intentional cruelty is becoming alarmingly common.

But it's not just deliberate attacks. We’re also seeing increasing numbers of unintentional cruelty cases – like hedgehogs caught in rat traps or birds stuck to fly paper – where people simply don’t realise the suffering their actions can cause. Whether it’s airguns, catapults, poison, traps, or even people throwing food into roads to attract wildlife into traffic, these threats are rising.

With over 6,600 casualties a year, our team at WRAS is stretched to the limit. Police resources are often too limited to respond quickly or investigate vague reports – so it's left to charities like ours to pick up the pieces.

Research has shown that people who harm animals are far more likely to commit domestic abuse and other violent crimes. Tackling wildlife cruelty is about protecting animals – but also about protecting people.

We can’t do this alone. We need your support to keep responding, rescuing, and giving these innocent animals the second chance they deserve. Please donate today: www.wildlifeambulance.org Thank you for standing against cruelty, share this post, and show you are against this cruelty and helping WRAS be there for local wildlife.

1 . Contributed New Brewing Equipment Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Stage Events Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed French cheese stall Photo: Submitted