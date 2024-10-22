Cross in Hand Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A267 - ROAD SAFETY GROUP

A267 - ROAD SAFETY GROUP: The Facebook group is now up and running. Within four days of setting up the group, 465 members have joined. So far the membership has exceeded all expectations.

To remind readers, the group was set up after the fatal accident at Mayfield Flat on October 1. Sarah Jones, a resident living close to the accident site has made a passionate plea to seeking support for action. Her actions have brought together residents with the same passion to help make the A267 safer from Mayfield to Horam.

The group is focusing on drawing attention to the hotspots on the A267, namely Mayfield and Five Ashes; Hadlow Down - the junction of the A272 and the A267; Cross in Hand; Mayfield Flat and Isenhurst junctions and Horam - Little London Road.

This is not a quick fix campaign. Plans include gleaning valuable information to take the campaign forward. We will be making presentations to parish councils seeking support.

We have already spoken to Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council which voted unanimously to support the group. Michael Lunn, Chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council has written to say he has instructed the parish clerk to make a date for a presentation The group has been invited to make a presentation to Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council. Other parish councils have been contacted seeking their support.

Latest Update: The A267 Road Safety group is not meant to be simply a talking shop. Now more than 400 of you have joined, we can sense the massive support for any action that can reduce the distressing level of road traffic crashes and collisions on this stretch of A-road. And we hope you can help us achieve this.

Reading your posts we can see there's a wide range of expertise. Also, feet-on-the-ground knowledge and an awareness of what needs to be done where. As we said there's a long road ahead.

One issue is that well-meaning individuals and groups have contacted East Sussex County Council with beautifully expressed details of their concerns. Only too often the same reply comes back, again and again. We've read so many duplicates. That deters all of us from continuing to press for action. But we won't be deflected.

If this is to succeed, we must gather accurate information and push, push, push for positive answers. And ultimately, demand something is done. Already we have contacted parish councils to allow the group to make presentations.

We must say Heathfield and Waldron and Hadlow Down parish councils have already been very supportive. As and when presentation dates have been agreed we’ll let you know.

As a small beginning, we'd like to address a low-cost housekeeping assessment that can be researched quickly. For example, existing signs that are obscured by foliage; signs that are broken, badly placed or just plain so dirty you cannot read them; road bollards that need cleaning; carriageway imprinted signage that should be repainted.

So we'd be happy if anyone reading this could let us know of any 'offending' signage in their area - with photographs if possible - but not essential.

We have already identified the dangerous areas of the A267 that need addressing. These include Isenhurst, the A272 junction, Mayfield Flat, Wellbrook Hill, (which is being addressed we believe,) and Little London.

There might be others. do you agree? In the meantime, we will be walking and driving the road from Horam to Mayfield ourselves making notes as we go.