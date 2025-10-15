Crowborough cancer sufferer is fundraising for centre which has been ‘a haven through her diagnosis’

Bryanna Ryder from Crowborough has limited mobility and has to use a chair or crutches to get around. But she can swim and walk in the water. She plans to swim or walk 21 miles in seven days, equalling 175 laps a day in Uckfield's East Sussex National pool.

Bryanna has both primary and secondary cancers. She is doing the swim to mark the 21st birthday of the Pickering Centre in Tunbridge Wells, which supports patients in Sussex and Kent. It is a completely self-funded charity which helps patients deal with the emotional side of a cancer diagnosis. It has won a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Bryanna used the centre regularly. She said they helped her and others with support, holistic treatments, coffee mornings, art and crafts or just a chat. She explained: "It's been a haven and my family through my diagnosis. I want to give back so others can continue to get help and support. We are all so grateful to them for all they have done for us and the community."