Dave Pettitt, 58, completed the 13-mile run from South Shields to raise funds on behalf of his wife, Becky, 53 who suffers from arthritis.

Dave refused to let his bowel cancer diagnosis get in the way of his running for the charity, Versus Arthritis. He completed his run in two hours, 15 minutes, raising an astonishing £6,500 and smashing his £4,000 fundraising target.

Sadly, Becky was not able to compete in the race as her plans were wrecked by an arthritis diagnosis. She has now given up running, hoping this is a temporary move and admits she'd love to take part in future. Her husband decided to take her place but received an unexpected diagnosis of Stage 4 bowel cancer just four weeks after he had made the decision.

He said it had put 'an inconvenient bump in my training to say the least' as he prides himself on being someone who is used to pushing himself to great lengths physically, runnng and cycling regularly for 15 years.

He didn't know how the treatment would make him feel and what he might be capable of but he sought advice and decided to go ahead. He said when he runs it's the only time he can send his cancer a message that it's not welcome!

Versus Arthritis is the leading dedicated charity funder of arthritis research and has been involved in breakthroughs which have changed the landscape for people with rheumatoid arthritis, reducing chronic pain and helping them regain independence.

The charity is working toward a future where people can live pain-free. Deborah Alsina, CE of the charity explained that more than 10 million people in the UK have the disease. She went on: "Dave's commitment to continue fundraising for Versus Arthritis despite his cancer diagnosis is both admirable and inspiring to us all."

There's still time to add to Dave's fundraising target. You can do so via:

https:P//ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/dave-pettitt