Crowborough remembers the fallen

Crowborough and District Veterans and Supporters Association along with members of Crowborough Beacon Golf Club honour and remember nine soldiers of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment of Ontario, Canada, who, far from home on Crowborough Beacon Golf Course were killed by a V-1 missile on July 5, 1944.

With the outbreak of the Second World War the 1st Battalion of the Lincoln and Welland regiment was mobilised and embarked for the United Kingdom in July 1943 under the 4th Canadian Armoured Division.

Based initially in Fleet they moved to Norfolk and went through various training exercises eventually moving to new billets in Crowborough in October 1943.

February 1944 saw them in Scotland undertaking Landing Craft training on their beaches, but on February 23 they returned to Crowborough.

Lincoln & Welland Memorial.

Various other Canadian regiments were also in the area taking over large houses with the Lincoln and Welland regiment under bivouacs on the golf course. The now Horder hospital was the centre for vehicle and tank repairs and we know that rows of tanks were sheltered under trees on the Common awaiting the impending Invasion Overlord which commenced on June 5/6.

The clubhouse men’s changing room was used as a briefing room and spikes were embedded in the fairways to stop gliders landing and trench digging took place over the course.

The 4th Canadian armoured division’s departure was delayed. It should have landed in France on June 28.

This delay was to prove costly when, on July 5, 1944 a V-1 flying bomb landed on the companies Cook house based on the Golf course killing seven and wounding 18, two of whom later died. It was the worst disaster suffered by a Canadian military unit in the UK.

Lincoln & Welland Regiment badge.

After the war on July 18, 1948 a memorial to the fallen nine men was unveiled to the left of the fourth Fairway on the golf course where an annual service of remembrance takes place on or around the anniversary date.

In recognition of all those soldiers who gave their lives for the protection of our country Crowborough Beacon Golf club vice-president Joe Sippets donated a silver cup (Lincoln & Welland Trophy) which is played for annually on the weekend nearest to November 11.

As part of this year’s 80th D-Day Commemorations Crowborough Golf Club together with Crowborough Veterans Association will be remembering those Nine soldiers with a service of remembrance to be held on Sunday, July 7 at the memorial to the left of the 4th Fairway. A parade will commence from the club car park to the memorial at 10.15am followed by a service of commemoration and the laying of wreaths at 11am.

Guard of Honour will be 1414 Squadron Crowborough R.A.F.A.C. under Guard Commander W.O. Mark Hobbs R.A.F.A.C.

Principle Guests include: Deputy Lieut. of East Sussex, Brig. Anthony Lamb MBE VR DL, Lt. Col. Michel Tousingnant SBStJ CD Ade C - Canadian Military Attaché, Nus Ghani MP for Wealden and Minister of State for Europe, Lt. Colonel Phillip Dyson, C.O. Lincoln & Welland Regiment, The Town Mayor of Crowborough, Councillor Matthew Street, Jeremy McLellan, Great Nephew of Private E.McLellan decd.,Jeff Burton, Grandson of Private H.N. Burton decd., Earl De La Warr, President, Crowborough Beacon Golf Club, Andrew Selfe, Crowborough Beacon Golf Club Captain.

Following the service a reception and lunch will be held at the Golf Club for invited guests.

The Names of the fallen: C.S.M. R.E. Wing, Private H .N. Burton, Private E. McLellan, Private S.C. Ralph, Private H.G. Taylor, Private V. J. Voakes, Private W. Turner, Private R. S. Wellbanks, Private P. W. Saigeon.