Crowborough's Farmers' Market goes from 'strength to strength'

From small beginnings, the market in Croft Road (opposite Waitrose) now features a host of new stalls, all selling local produce, crafts and world food.

The Authentic Ukrainian Kitchen (from Wadhurst) displays Borscht soup (vegan and meat versions) as well as tasty, fresh salads and Ukrainian garlic bread (Pampushky) to go with all of it.

Eridge Dairy is famous for its traditional dairy ice cream and Charringtons single estate craft cidery is guaranteed to attract the crowds. A relative newcomer to the market is The French Comte selling, as its name suggests, a wide range of French cheeses, slow-smoked and cured meats from a local breed of pork called Franc-Comtois.

There are handmade natural cosmetics by Vicky Hughes on show and the locally well-known Ray's Jams can be specially wrapped to celebrate a big occasion.

Crowborough Farmer's Market takes place on the fourth Saturday of each month.

