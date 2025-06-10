Crowds turn out for 2025 South of England Show

The three-day show offered over 200 things to see and do, with highlights including equestrian competitions such as showjumping, the Inter Hunt Relay, the much-loved Shetland Pony Grand National, heavy horse demonstrations and Scurry Driving. New for 2025, the ‘Beyond the Stable Door’ area provided engaging live talks and demonstrations from farriers and equestrian professionals.

Livestock displays remained at the heart of the show, with over 900 competitive entries and the striking parade of cattle, the champion pig, goats, and sheep. Visitors also had the chance to learn more through mock cattle auctions and expert talks on beef cuts.

Beyond the arenas, traditional rural crafts, falconry, axemen, and search and rescue dog displays brought the countryside to life. A medieval re-enactment zone and vintage agricultural machinery offered a look at rural life through the ages, while the British Army village provided hands-on, educational experiences.

The Discover the Countryside area featured have-a-go activities such as fly casting and milking Clover the model cow. Meanwhile, a new Wildlife & Food Production area shone a spotlight on sustainable farming, biodiversity, and the vital connection between food and nature.

Food lovers enjoyed the bustling Food Hall and Grape & Grain Walk, where they could sample regional produce, wines, beers, and gins, while shoppers explored the Made in Sussex area and hundreds of other shopping stands, including artisan crafts, countryside-inspired goods and much more.

Children were entertained by the Sheep Show, mini steam train rides, cookery workshops, and the funfair, while the much-loved children’s character Bluey made special appearances on the Saturday.

Horticultural enthusiasts enjoyed the garden design competition and floral displays. Meanwhile, the Bees & Honey Marquee provided live bee demonstrations and celebrated local honey production.

Corrie Ince, Show Director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said:

"We are thrilled with the success of the 2025 South of England Show. Each year, our goal is to create an event that not only entertains but also educates and fosters a real understanding of the countryside and the people who work within it. This year was no exception. From the outstanding livestock and equestrian competitions to the interactive countryside areas and new features like Wildlife & Food Production, there was something for everyone. It’s hugely rewarding to see families engaging with the farming community, children learning where their food comes from, and visitors appreciating the craft, care and knowledge that go into rural life. We’re incredibly grateful to our exhibitors, competitors volunteers and visitors whose enthusiasm and support make this show what it is - a true celebration of the South of England’s rural heritage and future."

The Society is now turning its attention to its next show - the Autumn Show & Horse Trials on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September 2025. Visitors can watch riders compete in the showjumping, dressage, and cross-country phases, and discover a plethora of countryside sports, displays, and ‘have-a-go’ activities, all designed to celebrate the joys of the countryside, as well as canine and equestrian pursuits. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.seas.org.uk.

