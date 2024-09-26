Cyclists invited to join in Chichester's second annual Tweed Ride
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This is a Slow Bicycle Ride with a leader. I'm a devote of the Slow Bicycle Movement, so this is very much my Modus Operandi for all my rides.
A full-on Tweed Ride aficionado will ride in actual tweeds on a period bicycle. Probably with the scratchy underwear too, I've never asked. If you can though, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do come wearing the Full Monty if you have it.
But for the rest of us something approximating that on the bike you have WILL be equally brilliant. A flat cap goes a long way to completing your 'look'.
All I had for my first Tweed Ride was a white shirt, black trousers, shoes (not trainers etc.) and a flat cap. I fitted in just fine. I called it 'the stable boy look'. It's the effort that counts.
For the ladies, it seems to be all about the flouncy dress and bonnet. I have also see Ladies wearing tweed trousers and/or jackets (the bicycle was what 'allowed' trouser wearing for women). There's no rules for the ladies from what I can tell.
Above all it's an excuse to dress up, have a nice ride with nice people and enjoy the most civilised of fun.
Arrive from 10am Chichester Cross, sign in, collect your ride number, etc. We aim to leave by 11am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.