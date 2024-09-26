Cyclists invited to join in Chichester's second annual Tweed Ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After the huge success of this ride in 2023 we return with the second annual Chichester Tweed Ride. The ride is a leisurely roll in and around town with a few stops on the way. Come along in your tweeds or 'tweed like/dapper/revival' outfit on any bicycle while enjoying the ride and conversations along the way.

This is a Slow Bicycle Ride with a leader. I'm a devote of the Slow Bicycle Movement, so this is very much my Modus Operandi for all my rides.

​A full-on Tweed Ride aficionado will ride in actual tweeds on a period bicycle. Probably with the scratchy underwear too, I've never asked. If you can though, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do come wearing the Full Monty if you have it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for the rest of us something approximating that on the bike you have WILL be equally brilliant. A flat cap goes a long way to completing your 'look'.

Chichester Tweed Ride participants pose at the Statues on Centurion Way (Oct 2023)

All I had for my first Tweed Ride was a white shirt, black trousers, shoes (not trainers etc.) and a flat cap. I fitted in just fine. I called it 'the stable boy look'. It's the effort that counts.

For the ladies, it seems to be all about the flouncy dress and bonnet. I have also see Ladies wearing tweed trousers and/or jackets (the bicycle was what 'allowed' trouser wearing for women). There's no rules for the ladies from what I can tell.

Above all it's an excuse to dress up, have a nice ride with nice people and enjoy the most civilised of fun.

Arrive from 10am Chichester Cross, sign in, collect your ride number, etc. We aim to leave by 11am.