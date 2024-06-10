At 11am the Town Crier delivered the official Proclamation in the Town Square.

In the evening, by kind permission of His Grace, The Duke of Norfolk, Arundel residents were invited to a community picnic, hosted by Arundel Town Council, in Arundel Park. During the evening, they heard powerful and moving readings of eyewitness accounts of the D-Day landings, read by soldiers from the 137 (Java) Battery.

Historical reflections and official tributes were interspersed throughout the evening by the Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt and the Deputy Mayor and Town Crier, Angela Standing.

Music played a big part in boosting morale during the war, and accompanying tunes evoking the era for the picnickers were provided by the Arundel & Littlehampton District Scout Band, the Phoenix Big Band and the Ladies That Boogie choir.

His Grace, The Duke of Norfolk addressed the crowd with his reflections on the occasion. Canon David Twinley of St Nicholas Parish Church led the community in a service to bless the flame as a light of hope and love, which was then used by the Duke and Duchess to light the beacon on the top of the historic Hiorne Tower.

It was fitting that during Volunteers Week, the town's volunteer community played a big part in this commemorative event.

The evening was supported by Team Arundel volunteers who provided logistics and marshalling support. In addition, stunning images from photographers Nigel Cull and Charlie Waring ensure that there is a memorable and lasting record of the town's tribute to not just the past but also current service personnel who continue to preserve the freedom we all enjoy today.

1 . UGC-Image-275184 Troops of the 137 (Java) Battery & Scout Band marching to Hiorne Tower. Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-275192 His Grace, The Duke of Norfolk. Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-275201 Major Stuart Bradley. Photo: Submitted

4 . UGC-Image-275204 The Duke and Duchess of Norfolk with the Mayor, Town Crier and Town Clerk, Arundel Town Council. Photo: Submitted