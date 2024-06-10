D-Day: Beacon lit in Willingdon to commemorate 80th anniversary

By Mary HammillContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 13:12 BST
The 80th anniversary of D-Day, on June 6, was commemorated with a beacon which was lit at Butts Brow in Willingdon.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Anthony Lamb was in attendance representing King Charles, accompanied by his wife Linda and family.

Anthony and Chair of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett BEM both spoke about the importance of the occasion and remembering all those who gave their lives that we might live as we do today.

A great evening was had by all – everybody sang the National Anthem and joined together in saying WE WILL REMEMBER THEM and then had a sing-along of songs from that era.

Farmer Henry Brown helped build the Beacon and his invaluable help was most appreciated and of course of all those who came to support the event.

Deputy LL Brigadier Anthony Lamb, wife Linda, John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Fran Pritchett.

Deputy LL Brigadier Anthony Lamb, wife Linda, John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Fran Pritchett. Photo: Submitted

Beacon well alight.

Beacon well alight. Photo: Submitted

Beacon building team.

Beacon building team. Photo: Submitted

Beacon doing well.

Beacon doing well. Photo: Submitted

