Deputy Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Anthony Lamb was in attendance representing King Charles, accompanied by his wife Linda and family.

Anthony and Chair of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett BEM both spoke about the importance of the occasion and remembering all those who gave their lives that we might live as we do today.

A great evening was had by all – everybody sang the National Anthem and joined together in saying WE WILL REMEMBER THEM and then had a sing-along of songs from that era.

Farmer Henry Brown helped build the Beacon and his invaluable help was most appreciated and of course of all those who came to support the event.

1 . UGC-Image-275084 Deputy LL Brigadier Anthony Lamb, wife Linda, John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Fran Pritchett. Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-275087 Beacon well alight. Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-275090 Beacon building team. Photo: Submitted