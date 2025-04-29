Dame Jane Gow visits the Gow Lodge supported living centre in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE wife of former MP Eastbourne Ian Gow has visited the Supported Living Centre named in his memory.

Ian was, of course, the MP whose life was cut so tragically short when was murdered by the IRA back in 1990 outside their home in Hankham.

Widow Jane met up with Jill Parker MBE, who runs The JPK Project, which has eight self-contained flats at the centre in Church Street, Old Town.

Jill said: "It was a privilege to welcome Dame Jane to Gow Lodge. We named the centre in memory of Ian because he was such an inspirational man held in such high regard by so many.

Jane Gow, left and Jill Parker

"Ian gave me valuable support and encouragement when I started my journey to provide independent living for people with learning disabilities.

"That was more than 40 years ago and it's been a long journey but I can always remember Ian's drive and support, it really did keep me going."

Jill is incredibly proud of what she has created at The JPK Project, and Dame Jane was delighted meeting some of the people living in Gow Lodge.

Dame Jane said: "I hold Jill in the highest regard. What she has achieved is marvellous and I admire her for having the courage to battle on and achieve what she set out to do. It has taken a considerable amount of courage.

"I am honoured to now be the Patron of The JPK Project."

Charity SASBAH - The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus - has now moved into the JPK Project offices at the front of the building.

Jill said: "The building was empty for 18 months, and I am so delighted that I am now in partnership with SASBAH.

"I love coming into the office and seeing some of their people, all who have learning disabilities, working so hard. The charity has a wonderful contract with Brewers, and I can see the difference it makes to these people's lives.

"After all these years it has worked out so well, and I am very thankful for that."