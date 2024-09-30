Dame Judi Dench creates stunning painting for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dame Judi Dench has painted a stunning watercolour of Scottish landscape, Wester Ross, exclusively to raise money for local hospice, St Catherine’s Hospice.

The watercolour has been used to create limited-edition prints which are each hand-signed by the award-winning actress. Dame Judi said, “I’m thrilled to be selling prints of my watercolour painting, “Early Sunset Wester Ross” to support St Catherine’s. All the money raised from these limited-edition prints will help provide care for local people who need the hospice. I hope the beauty of this Scottish landscape, that I was inspired to paint, will capture many of your hearts too.”

Dame Judi has kindly gifted her prints to the Burstow Friends Group, who are long-standing supporters of St Catherine’s and help to raise much needed funds for the hospice. Angie Challis, Chair of Burstow Friends Group said: “Judi is a long-term supporter of the Burstow Fundraising Group and our events. We were delighted when she offered us this painting to raise funds for the hospice. It’s been a joy to work with her on this exciting project, and we are hugely grateful for her involvement in bringing these beautiful prints to fruition.”

With the winter season fast approaching this stunning watercolour painting would make a unique Christmas gift for someone special in your life especially if they’re a fan of Dame Judi. Hand numbered and signed, each print is one of a kind.

Dame Judi Dench with her watercolour painting ‘Early Sunset Wester Ross’

Each print costs £150 and this includes a grey frame.

If you would like to place an order for one of these stunning prints, please email Burstow Friends at [email protected]. They will also arrange payment.