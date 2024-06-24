Dance students step up to challenging workshops
and live on Freeview channel 276
Head of Dance, Emma Gogan explained: “Carrie Whitaker joined us from Lila Dance Company to teach a contact workshop which we had so much fun in! Carrie is a charismatic, incredible talent.
“This was followed by another amazing session run by Ching-Ying from the Akram Khan Dance Company. She taught us the fundamentals of Khan’s style along with some company repetoire from Till the Lions. She was so amazing and left us all feeling very inspired.”
Andrea John, Vice-principal (Pastoral) said: “Colossal thanks to Carrie Whitaker and Ching Ying for taking time out from their busy schedules to inspire our talented and hardworking dancers.
"The students certainly stepped up to these challenging workshops.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.