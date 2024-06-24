Dance students step up to challenging workshops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this week Collyer’s A level dance students enjoyed workshops run by leading external dance professionals.

Head of Dance, Emma Gogan explained: “Carrie Whitaker joined us from Lila Dance Company to teach a contact workshop which we had so much fun in! Carrie is a charismatic, incredible talent.

“This was followed by another amazing session run by Ching-Ying from the Akram Khan Dance Company. She taught us the fundamentals of Khan’s style along with some company repetoire from Till the Lions. She was so amazing and left us all feeling very inspired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea John, Vice-principal (Pastoral) said: “Colossal thanks to Carrie Whitaker and Ching Ying for taking time out from their busy schedules to inspire our talented and hardworking dancers.