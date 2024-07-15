Dandara Southern team raises over £10k for sepsis and motor neurone disease charities
The hike took place on Friday, May 24, along the South West Coast Path from the Portland Bill Lighthouse to Lulworth Cove. With the original goal of £10,000, the team managed to raise £10,095 to donate to the charities, which provide vital sepsis and motor neurone disease research, patient care and community initiatives.
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s immune system responds in an extreme way to an infection. The condition can lead leading to shock, multiple organ failure, and, if not treated promptly, even death – every hour, five people in the UK die with sepsis.
Founded in 2012, the UK Sepsis Trust works to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes from survivors of the condition by raising public awareness of sepsis and lobbying politicians to improve standards of care.
Motor neurone disease, also known as MND, is a condition impacting nerves found in the brain and spinal cord that help tell the muscles what to do. MND causes the messages from these motor neurone nerves to the muscles to gradually stop, eventually leading to the muscles weakening, stiffening and wasting.
MND is life-shortening, and there is no known cure, but the MND Association works to help people diagnosed with the disease achieve the best possible quality of life. The charity gives confidential support for those affected by MND, offers financial support grants and provides access to communication aid equipment and wheelchairs.
Paul Ebbs, Managing Director for Dandara Southern, commented: “MND and sepsis are devastating conditions that impact the lives of thousands each year. These two organisations are doing invaluable work to raise awareness, conduct research and ensure that those impacted by the conditions receive the highest possible care and quality of life.”
We are proud to support the MND Association and UK Sepsis Trust as they continue to make a difference, and well done to the team of intrepid hikers who made this possible!”
Dandara is currently building new homes across the South of England, found across West Sussex and Berkshire. For more information, visit https://www.dandara.com/.
