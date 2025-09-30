Dangerous double deer rescue at Maresfield

Local residents first spotted the deer running across private land before the distressed pair became caught on a fence. WRAS’s specialist deer team, travelling in two veterinary ambulances including a technical rescue vehicle, which quickly attended the scene.

“Deer rescues are never easy and can be dangerous. When two are tied together, they are far harder to deal with and a bigger team is needed for safety and speed,” explained Trevor Weeks MBE, founder of East Sussex WRAS and lead deer rescuer.

With the bucks trapped on either side of a stock fence, the rescue operation required the team to split, tackling difficult terrain including a step bank, stream and boggy ground. Senior Deer Rescuer Daryl Farmer secured one buck, while Deer Rescuer Ellie Langridge secured the other. Deer team members Ollie Long and Thea Taylor then secured the deer’s shoulders and antlers to allow fellow rescuers to cut through the tightly wound ropes.

“There were two different ropes attached, suggesting both deer may have been entangled before clashing during rutting,” said Weeks. “Sadly, this is common when rope, discarded netting or similar material is left in the environment.”

Rescuers worked swiftly to prevent Capture Myopathy – a fatal stress condition that can affect deer and other wildlife. Within just 13 minutes, both bucks were safely disentangled and released back into the wild. The second buck required more time due to being caught in the fence, but both ran off strongly and are expected to survive.

This incident marks the eighth deer entanglement WRAS has dealt with in just one month, with similar emergencies occurring in Maresfield, Mark Cross, Horam, Forest Row, Ticehurst, Hadlow Down, and Piltdown.

WRAS is appealing to the public to remove rope netting and other such materials out of harms way when not in use and to never attempt to cut deer free yourself or allow them to run off trailing rope or netting. Such actions can be fatal. Always call experienced rescuers for assistance.

Help Us Save More Wildlife.

Deer rescues require specialist training, equipment, and teams of volunteers—costs that place a heavy strain on WRAS’s resources. Without public support, lifesaving rescues like this would not be possible.

Please consider making a donation today to help East Sussex WRAS continue its vital work. Donate at: www.wildlifeambulance.org

