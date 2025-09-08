Dangerous fallow buck rescued from electric netting in Mark Cross

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) was the nearest organisation available to respond. Upon receiving the call, WRAS mobilised its specialist deer disentanglement team, deploying two veterinary ambulances and four trained rescuers equipped with rescue gear and specialist safety gear.

Working swiftly and carefully, the team managed to restrain the buck safely by covering its head to reduce stress, then securing its legs and antlers while others cut away the netting. Within just six minutes, the deer was fully freed. Aside from minor grazes, the animal was fit for release.

“The release can be just as dangerous as the capture,” explained Trevor Weeks, WRAS Deer Rescue Lead. “Deer don’t always realise they’re free and sometimes need encouragement to move. But once he knew he was safe, he was off and away – a fantastic sight to see.”

After running into nearby woodland, the buck briefly looked back at the rescuers before walking off to recover.

WRAS warns that entanglements pose a serious risk to wildlife, with deer, foxes, badgers and hedgehogs all vulnerable. This is one of eight which been reported to WRAS in the past four weeks. The charity is urging landowners to regularly check fences and securely store away netting, rope and electric fencing to prevent future incidents.

Deer are highly susceptible to Capture Myopathy, a stress-related condition that can be fatal, so rescues must be carried out quickly and professionally. WRAS strongly advises the public not to attempt such rescues themselves, as deer can be dangerous animals. It is also vital that deer was not allowed to run off trailing netting or line which could cause then to become re-entangled later.

East Sussex WRAS is one of the county’s leading wildlife rescue organisations, relying entirely on donations to continue its work. To support WRAS or find out more, please visit: www.wildlifeambulance.org.

1 . Contributed Fallow buck being release. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed WRAS sent 2 veterinary ambulances and 4 experienced rescues to the scene. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Rescuers approach the deer knowing their time was limited. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Successfully secured the team start cutting the netting away. Photo: Submitted