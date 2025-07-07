Daughter of Bognor Regis couple completes first 1,000 miles of 4,000 mile charity walk

Ruth Herbert, daughter of Mike and Rita Herbert from Bognor Regis, has just completed the first 1000 miles of her 4000 mile charity walk, raising money for the UK registered charity MAP – Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth, aged 52, reached this first major milestone on her walk – the Big Trek for Palestine -on Saturday 5th Julyand has already raised over £20,000. In total she will walk through 12 countries, ending her walk in Turkey.

Ruth left her home in Cumbria on 2nd May 2025 and spent 3 weeks walking 394 miles through the UK, arriving in Dover on May 23rd. From there she took the ferry to Calais, and started the French leg of her journey. She walked 583 miles in France, in less than 6 weeks, before crossing into Switzerland on 4th July. On the 5th July she completed her first 1000 mile mark in the Swiss villages of Romainmotiers-Envy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Herbert, a retired veterinary surgeon, and Rita Herbert, an artist, said “We are immensely proud of what Ruth is doing. Its amazing she has completed the first 1000 miles. What a girl! She’s already raised over £20,000 for MAP. We are very proud to be involved, and wish her the very best for the rest of her journey. Only 3000 miles to go!”

Ruth Herbert before embarking on the Big Trek 4 Palestine

Ruth said “Its amazing to have reached this first big milestone. I have met so many incredible people on my walk and been surrounded with kindness and support. Thankyou to everyone who has donated to my justgiving page”

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

Ruth’s journey and progress can be followed on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) is a British charity that offers medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon. MAP advocates for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.