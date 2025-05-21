Dave Fishwick from 'Bank of Dave' partners with Act4Africa to help provide kindergarten minibus
The campaign aims to eliminate the physical and social barriers preventing access to education and opportunity in one of the country’s most disadvantaged regions.
At the centre of this effort is Kathy’s Centre, a multi-purpose community hub providing early childhood education, health services, and support for women. Many of the children attending the centre currently face long, unsafe journeys on foot or by motorcycle taxis to reach school—conditions that often result in poor attendance or dropping out altogether.
“It’s not just a vehicle – it’s a bridge to education, safety, and empowerment,” said an Act4Africa spokesperson. “This minibus will ensure that children and adolescent girls can access school and life-skills training, no matter where they live.”
The project is also a key pillar in the charity’s broader women’s empowerment efforts. Through its She Leads program, Act4Africa trains young women in business and entrepreneurship, offering startup capital and mentorship. However, like the children they support, many of these women are hindered by lack of transport.
A Local Hero Steps In
The campaign has already gained support from an unexpected but welcome source: Dave Fishwick, the self-made entrepreneur made famous by the Netflix film Bank of Dave. Not only will Fishwick supply the minibus at a reduced price through his community-focused firm Burnley Savings and Loans, but he’s also made a personal donation to help jump-start the campaign.
Despite this generous backing, Act4Africa still needs to raise an additional £13,000 to cover the full cost of the vehicle and its transportation to Uganda.
“Any contributions made throughout June will directly fund this essential transportation project,” said the charity. “Together, we can create a ripple effect of positive change that resonates across generations.”
How to Help
To support the Wheels of Change campaign and learn more about Act4Africa’s work in Uganda, visit www.act4africa.org. Donations, no matter how small, are welcomed and will go directly toward the cost of the bus.