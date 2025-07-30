‘David and Goliath’ charity cricket match to help save Fulking Village Hall from developers

Villagers who are fighting to save their local community hall from being snapped up by developers have organised a ‘David and Goliath’ charity cricket match this weekend, as part of their bid to raise enough money to buy the building from the Church of England.

Middlesex County Cricket Club takes on Preston Nomads Cricket Club in a Charity T20 Match on Sunday, 3 August 2025, as part of a fundraising campaign to purchase Fulking Village Hall, in West Sussex.

The hall and former chapel is being sold by the local diocese and villagers have been given until New Year’s Eve this year to raise the £75,000 needed to buy the hall outright. The fundraising target is £85,000 which includes fees and some minor work on the buildings. So far, around half of that has been raised by the charity set up to protect Fulking Village Hall.

Villagers need to raise £85,000 to save Fulking village hall and chapel

Hosted at Preston Nomads Cricket Club in Clappers Lane, Fulking, this weekend’s charity match promises thrilling on-field action with some of Middlesex’s top players against the local team.

Featuring First Team Men, Women, and Disabled players, the people of Fulking are pinning their hopes on enough tickets being sold and bids at a live auction, hosted by former England bowler and cricket analyst, Angus Fraser, to help them get nearer their target.

Michael Finlay, from ARK Build PLC - the main sponsors, who is helping to organise the event, said: “We’re really hoping that this ‘David and Goliath’ battle hits the potential developers for six and get the village nearer to their goal to buy the hall.

“The Chichester diocese has given the village until December 31st to raise the funds before the building is put on the open market. The villagers are trying to save it for community use and community space.

“We are fearful that if we fail, then developers will get their hands on it which will mean the the village loses a popular community asset. That would be a sad day for Fulking.”

Terms for the sale have already been agreed with the church, but it’s now down to villagers to hit their fundraising target.

Set within the glorious backdrop of the South Downs National Park, this weekend’s fundraiser coincides with the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival under-18s final, that also takes place at Preston Nomads on the same day between 1:00pm – 6:30pm.

The live auction will see unforgettable, behind-the-scenes cricket experiences being sold to the highest bidder, including:

A guided tour of Lord’s Cricket Ground followed by lunch at the Lord’s Tavern, personally hosted by Angus Fraser.

An exclusive lunch in the committee room at Lord’s.

A prestigious dinner in the Long Room at Lord’s at a Middlesex County Cricket Club event.

Premium tickets to a 2026 England Test Match, offering an unmissable chance to watch world-class cricket live at Lord’s

Phil Brown of Preston Nomads Cricket Club said: “We are really pleased to join forces with the villagers to raise the funds they need to save Fulking Village Hall as a much needed community space. We are also delighted to be able to partner with Middlesex CCC to offer an afternoon of fun, highly competitive and a little daunting cricket - and some very unique opportunities at auction.”

Benjamin Murray, Secretary of Fulking Village Hall CIO said: “A huge thank you to Preston Nomads for helping organise such a fantastic fundraising event with Middlesex County Cricket Club and ARK Build Plc. Thank you also to our incredible local community who have rallied round and raised so much already, and to all of our generous sponsors."

The event is proudly supported by ARK Build Plc, Dualit, IMMERSIVE Cloud Solutions, The Shepherd & Dog, Rushfields Garden Centre, Graves Son & Pilcher, Foot of the Downs and Hawthorn Veterinary Surgeries.

The event is being hostedPreston Nomads Cricket Club, Clappers Lane, Fulking, BN5 9ND from 12:30-17:30.

Pre-booked tickets, at £25, are available to purchase online at preston-nomads.comand includea traditional cricket tea with a selection of fresh sandwiches, savoury pastries, homemade cakes, and a fresh fruit platter.