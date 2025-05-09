Dell Quay Sailing Club and Apuldram Parish celebrate VE Day 1945 – 80 Years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apuldram parish and Dell Quay Sailing Club came together for an evening of commemoration and celebration to mark 80 years since the Victory in Europe in World War II.

Live music, singing and dancing made for a celebratory shared evening together, with the DQ clubhouse decked out with Union flag bunting and refreshments from a fish and chip van enjoyed at tables set out on the decking overlooking the harbour.

At sunset, Chichester District Council leader Adrian Moss lit a beacon. The flames from the beacon represented the “light of peace” that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war. Over one thousand beacons were lit across the United Kingdom. The hymn “I vow to thee my country” was then sung.

The Apuldram Parish Meeting were delighted that they were able to share the evening with the community of Dell Quay Sailing Club in the spirit of friendship and co-operation

Matthew Higgs Chairman of The Apuldram Parish Meeting said “ We were fortunate to have DQSC to co-host the evening and that we could come together as a community in Apuldram. We also commemorated the D Day landings 80 anniversary in June 2024 and have had a plaque made to record these events.” The plaque will be displayed outside Dell Quay Sailing Club.

Dell Quay Sailing Club was founded almost a century ago thanks to the community again coming together. In August 1925, a fearsome storm wreaked havoc on boats moored at Dell Quay. This inspired a spirit of camaraderie amongst the local boat owners. Two months later they gathered at a meeting instigated by the former Apuldram vicar, Reverend Meredith Baker together with Victor Cook, author and editor of the West Sussex Gazette. The result was the creation of The Dell Quay Boat Club with 26 founding members, later renamed Dell Quay Sailing Club.

The club is celebrating its centenary throughout 2025.More information about the history of the club can be found at its website, dellquaysc.co.uk