Denton Community Challenge - down but not out!

By Nicola Still
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 19:31 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST
After a week of wind and showers, the forecast for Saturday 7th June was heavy rain and strong winds. Along with several other local events that were cancelled that day, the committee decided the only option was to cancel, mainly for health and safety reasons. Having never had to cancel in the 13 years the event had been running, this was quite a blow.

However, the raffle still needed to be drawn so the committee swung into action to plan for that and to let the community know that it would happen at 4pm in the church hall.

As volunteers stepped forward to help, Mini DCC was born! Tables were laid with an array of delicious home-made cakes, a tea and coffee bar was ready to serve and stalls were set out with tombolas, toys, books, plants and games ready to tempt people in to stay.

By 3pm, people started to arrive and within minutes the hall was packed. Every stall did a roaring trade and the raffle took almost as much as in previous years.

The first prize was a PS5 games console, kindly donated by local business Keep It Clean, and there were many other valuable prizes donated by local businesses and people in the community.

Plans will be put in place for all future events, so even if DCC is down, it is definitely not out!

