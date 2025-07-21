Deputy Mayor of Hailsham calls on residents to support local causes through volunteering

Hailsham’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Colin Mitchell, is calling on residents to consider giving their time to local causes, highlighting the power of volunteering to strengthen the community and enrich personal lives.

"Volunteering is one of the most rewarding ways to support your community," said Cllr Mitchell. "It's a chance to meet new people, learn new skills and make a real difference - whether you have an hour a week or a few hours a month to spare."

Hailsham already benefits from a vibrant network of volunteers helping in many different ways - from assisting vulnerable residents and supporting charity shops, to running events and offering companionship to those in need. According to Cllr Mitchell, the impact of this work cannot be overstated:

"Our charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations rely heavily on volunteers to deliver services and keep vital programmes running. The contributions made by these individuals are essential to the health and well-being of our town."

Deputy Town Mayor & Vice-Chair, Cllr Colin Mitchell

"I encourage people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels to explore volunteer opportunities. You don't need prior experience or lots of free time. Whether you're recently retired, semi-retired, working part-time or simply passionate about a cause, your support will be welcomed and valued. Every act of service - big or small - makes a difference."

A Wide Range of Opportunities

There are dozens of ways to get involved, from joining a charity committee to helping out with community events or simply offering a listening ear to those who may be lonely. Organisations which will benefit from having more volunteers include Pass It On (In Your Community) CIC, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Lions & Rotary Clubs, Cuckmere Buses, the Charles Hunt Centre, local charity shops and the Hailsham Festival Committee.

Contact details for voluntary organisations and registered charities/CICs in Hailsham are available on the Town Council's website.

"These organisations are the backbone of our community," added Cllr Mitchell. "They provide essential services, organise vital fundraising and bring people together. Volunteering with them not only helps others - it's also incredibly fulfilling."

Spotlight on 'The Railway Club’

One of the most immediate volunteer opportunities is with the Railway Club - a weekly group for older residents aged 55 and over, running every Wednesday at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road. The club supports those experiencing social isolation and offers a welcoming space to connect and share in conversation, games and light activities.

Organisers are urgently seeking volunteers to assist during the three-hour sessions. Tasks include welcoming guests, chatting with visitors, and helping to run activities. To register your interest and for more information, email [email protected].

"If you enjoy spending time with others and want to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of older people in our community, please consider helping out," said Cllr Mitchell.

Get Started Today

Residents interested in exploring volunteer opportunities can visit the Hailsham Volunteer Hub online to find a full list of local organisations and available roles: https://hailshamvolunteerhub.com/volunteering-opportunities. A directory of local charities and voluntary associations is also available on the site.

Hailsham Town Council acknowledges and values the support that volunteers provide to the Council, in particular for Hailsham Youth Service and has a Volunteer Policy in place, setting out the broad principles for voluntary involvement in activities within or overseen by the Council.

"Now more than ever, communities need people who are willing to step forward and help," Cllr Mitchell concluded. "Volunteering is a powerful way to give back and be part of something bigger. If you've been thinking about getting involved, then now is the perfect time to start."