Development in town and countryside: seminar in Bexhill
Keynote speaker Stephen Hardy MBE is a trustee of Rother Environmental Group and has a long-time interest in planning issues as a former Trustee of Sussex CPRE. He will argue that 'We all have a role in shaping our future environment'. Stephen will make the connections on how the Government’s plans for housing, communities and local government will affect the implementation of our local councils plans.
The local UNA’s ‘Think Global Live Local’ thinking includes the restoration of ecosystems in East Sussex and connects with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The restoration of local communities should be consistent with the UN Agenda 2030 and the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021 - 2030
Come along and share your views. Tea and biscuits served from 2pm. The B&H-UNA’s AGM takes place before the Seminar at 1.15pm. For more information please contact Sheila Kesby, Tel: 07765 915173 Email: [email protected]