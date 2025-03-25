Dexter, 10, has successfully completed tackling 10 challenges before his 11th birthday, raising money for five charities

At just 11 years old, Dexter has already made an incredible impact on his community, completing 10 tough challenges in a year to raise money for five charities. From conquering his fear of heights to giving up Sunday lay-ins for weekly runs, his dedication is nothing short of inspiring.

Every Sunday, rain or shine—even on holiday—Dexter took part in Junior Park Runs, completing a 2K run across different locations. Heights became his next hurdle, as he bravely climbed Big Ben, the Monument, and the O2 Arena. Running didn’t stop there—Dexter also tackled the Chichester Runners Corporate Challenge, braving wet conditions over three nights. Walking challenges followed, including a 10-mile Moonlight Walk for St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and a 10 mile trek across 10 London bridges.

Perhaps his most difficult challenge? “The worst one was eating sushi,” Dexter admitted, “but I did enjoy learning how to make it first! My favourite, though, was getting to play football on the grounds of St. Mary’s Stadium.”

His fundraising efforts benefited Macmillan Cancer Support, where he and his sister appear in a long-running tv advert, St. Wilfrid’s Hospice in memory of his Nana, PDSA to support animals and future vets like himself, Dyslexia Empowerment Trust to help children like some of his friends, and St. Richard’s Children’s Ward, where he has been a patient.

Dexter’s determination has not only inspired his younger sister to follow in his footsteps but also encouraged one of his teachers to take on a "50 @ 50" challenge.

His selflessness and drive make him a true Young Local Hero. To sponsor Dexter, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dexter-10at10

1 . Contributed Top of the world Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 10 bridges walk Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Muddy Park Run Photo: Submitted