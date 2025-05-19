DFDS supports Newhaven RNLI profile and fundraising

Newhaven RNLI is thrilled to announce a new partnership with their neighbours DFDS. Leading European ferry operator DFDS will support Newhaven RNLI fundraising and awareness building activities, helping in the charity’s mission to save lives at sea.

Susan Carroll, Chair of the Lifeboat Management Group for Newhaven RNLI, says: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the support of our neighbours at DFDS. Their commitment to the RNLI will make a significant difference in our ability to continue providing essential rescue services to those in need along the Newhaven coastline.’

Saturday, June 7 is the first of three scheduled return Dieppe journeys that Newhaven RNLI volunteers, along with the charity’s mascot Stormy Stan, will make this season to collect donations directly from passengers on board the ferry service.

‘DFDS is already hosting two RNLI collection boxes in the Newhaven ferry terminal waiting room, where passengers can donate directly to the charity.’

Newhaven RNLI's all-weather lifeboat leaving Newhaven Harbour

The partnership between Newhaven RNLI and DFDS has launched with a range of fundraising and awareness-building activities planned throughout this year.

On Sunday, May 25, Newhaven RNLI fundraising volunteers will be taking bucket collections for the charity from passengers waiting to board the ferry.

‘The RNLI relies entirely on voluntary donations. Newhaven’s all-weather and in-shore lifeboats play a vital role in keeping the Newhaven and visiting community safe.’

‘Moreover, it is the dedication of our volunteers, who generously give their time undertaking a huge amount of planning and logistics that makes this happen. The RNLI is grateful for its committed fundraising and events team.’

Newhaven RNLI's Severn class all-weather lifeboat and DFDS ferry in background

Newhaven RNLI have invited staff of DFDS and their port agents LCT Support Services to the lifeboat station. The planned visit will include a tour of the crew and kit room, as well as a visit aboard Newhaven RNLI's Severn class all-weather lifeboat.

Steff Goux, DFDS Terminal Operations Supervisor, says: ‘As a service with deep roots in the Newhaven community, we are honoured to support Newhaven RNLI and the critical work they do. DFDS is committed to supporting local organisations and initiatives that make a positive impact on the region.’