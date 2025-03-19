Dogs in Yellow Day: giving anxious dogs the space they need

By Stephen Bailey
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 20:08 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

20 March is Dogs in Yellow Day, a special day to help people understand anxious and nervous dogs. It was started in 2022 by Sarah Jones, whose own dog, Bella, became anxious after a frightening experience. The aim is to help dogs who need extra space feel safe and respected.

Dog owners across the UK are encouraged to pu yellow accessories on their dogs, such as harnesses, leads, or bandanas. This is a sign to others that the dog needs space and should not be approached without permission. By recognising these signs, we can help reduce stress for anxious dogs and avoid making their fears worse.

Many pet professionals, trainers, and vets are supporting the day by sharing advice and information. Dog owners can also take part by sharing photos of their dogs wearing yellow on social media using#DogsInYellow, helping spread the message.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Jones spoke about this important topic on The Yappy Hour podcast—you can listen to her episode here: https://yappily.co.uk/ep-2-practical-tips-for-sensitive-dogs-with-sarah-jones-of-my-anxious-dog-and-the-dogsinyellow-day/

By supporting Dogs in Yellow Day, we can all help create a kinder, safer world for dogs who need a little extra understanding.

Related topics:DogsSarah JonesDog owners
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice