Don’t be alone –have fun with others this Christmas

Festive fun . . . . last year’s party in full swing, with Eastbourne MP, Josh Babarinde, joining in with the fun.

An invitation is being extended to anyone in Eastbourne who is maybe going to spend this Christmas Day alone, to ask to attend a free lunch and party in the town.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again generously reaching out to bring some festive cheer to those who would otherwise be alone and who would enjoy the company of others.

For more than 40 years, the club has opened the doors of the hall at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Christmas Day to provide lunch for up to 100 people. Fun and entertainment follows on from a festive lunch ,with all the trimmings.

The event runs from 1pm until around 3.30pm. There is no charge and free transport can be laid on for those needing it, although there are no wheelchair facilities so guests must be sufficiently mobile, without a fixed frame walker, to get into a car.

"No one should be alone on Christmas Day, “ said the club’s organiser, Rotarian Cris Haniver. "If we can possibly prevent that from being the case, then we want to do so.

"Christmas is drawing ever closer and our lunch invitation is extended, so please do tell us if you, or a relative or neighbour, is going to be alone on Christmas Day. We will make contact with them and do all we can to help.

"Our party is a fun event which brings people together at a time of year when - more than ever - they need to know that someone cares about them."

If you know of someone who will be alone, please email Cris Haniver on [email protected] as soon as possible. Alternatively, please call the club secretary, Graham, on 07761 816838.

Rotarians are joined each year at the lunch by a band of willing volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer or offer help with transport, then again please email Cris Haniver on [email protected].

To find out more about the work and membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne go to www.eastbournerotary.org.uk