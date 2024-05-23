Double milestone for Eastbourne Charity Quiz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular local Charity Quiz celebrated reaching two significant milestones on the same night.

Starting in May 2004, the local Eastbourne Charity Quiz has just celebrated its 20th Anniversary. By complete co-incidence on the very same evening, the total raised for charities since the quiz started passed £100,000.

The quiz was hosted for 14 years by Mary and John Stratton until they retired to the Lake District and Jo and Paul Richards took up the reins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally based at The Birling Gap Hotel, then Brighton University Campus, the quiz moved in 2019 to its current venue at the Eastbourne Borough Football Club.

20th Anniversary Quiz in Full Swing

The event remains very popular with about 100 people taking part each month.

The quiz raises money for local charities, with a specific charity featuring each time.

The charity and their teams have fun joining in and the opportunity to share what they do.

235 quizzes have been held so far, with weekly virtual quizzing during the pandemic helping to keep people connected.