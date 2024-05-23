Double milestone for Eastbourne Charity Quiz
Starting in May 2004, the local Eastbourne Charity Quiz has just celebrated its 20th Anniversary. By complete co-incidence on the very same evening, the total raised for charities since the quiz started passed £100,000.
The quiz was hosted for 14 years by Mary and John Stratton until they retired to the Lake District and Jo and Paul Richards took up the reins.
Originally based at The Birling Gap Hotel, then Brighton University Campus, the quiz moved in 2019 to its current venue at the Eastbourne Borough Football Club.
The event remains very popular with about 100 people taking part each month.
The quiz raises money for local charities, with a specific charity featuring each time.
The charity and their teams have fun joining in and the opportunity to share what they do.
235 quizzes have been held so far, with weekly virtual quizzing during the pandemic helping to keep people connected.
70 different charities have now been supported and the list continues to grow.