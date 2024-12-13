Double success for Hailsham's town centre Post Office

The Hailsham town centre Post Office has had another successful year fulfilling its broad range of services to residents and business, and celebrates two major achievements as 2024 draws to a close, on top of processing over 3,000 transactions during the past week.

Firstly, a new manager has been recently appointed for the Post Office and secondly, the valued community facility has continued to provide banking services for residents and businesses amid the forthcoming closure of more bank branches in Hailsham.

The Town Council, which owns the franchise for the post office located at 10 High Street - has appointed Steph Stephens as new manager, who has occupied a variety of positions in banking and post office management, including the Hailsham Post Office branch.

Steph, looking forward to the challenging role and to providing a continued excellent service to local residents and businesses, said: "I am honoured to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members from day one."

Haklsham Post Office, 10 High Street

"I look forward to working with the rest of the team and for being part of the branch's continued success story in the local community."

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Post Office Working Group commented: "We are pleased that Steph has been promoted to manager and welcome her to the new role with open arms. The high street post office service is going really well since we took over the franchise. Steph and her team are really turning things around and people praise the Town Council for ultimately saving the valued community facility."

"The post office counter staff, Postmaster and Town Clerk John Harrison and I look forward to working with Steph, and wish her every success in her new role. Just as importantly, I must commend all the Post Office Counter Clerks for their dedicated service to the residents and businesses of Hailsham. They are a pillar of the community!"

Part of the Town Council's message to the community again next year will be the availability of post office banking services for residents and businesses, as more bank branches are scheduled to close, including Halifax and Lloyds in Hailsham next March.Customers can access their high street bank accounts at the town centre Post Office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.

The Post Office’s free everyday banking service is available to both businesses and individuals. Information on which banks offer what services at the Post Office is available in-branch.

In addition to banking services being available at the post office, LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network has recently confirmed that Hailsham will receive a banking hub next year, which is excellent news for the town's residents amid the forthcoming bank branch closures.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "Since taking over the franchise for the town centre post office and ultimately saving the essential community facility from closure, the public have commended the Town Council and continue to show their appreciation by way of proving feedback online and in-person at the branch."

"It’s wonderful that our town centre post office is conveniently located for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services."