Double win for Three Acre as young Sussex brewery collects two awards

A Sussex brewery is celebrating a brace of new awards for their hand-crafted black beers, just in time for the increase in their popularity as cooler weather arrives.

Dark ales have always played a key part of Three Acre Brewery’s line-up and the team based near Heathfield have now been rewarded for producing two outstanding brews.

Ruby Porter has been awarded Silver in the prestigious Champion Beer of London and the South-East, organised by the national Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), beating many other regional products along the way.

This is the third award for the beer which has already been recognised by Society of Independent Brewers A and Great Taste (Guild of Fine Food) for being deliciously smooth, with deep coffee and cocoa flavours and finished with a rounded selection of first-class English hops.

Three Acre’s Head Brewer, Jamie Newton, with the Silver award for Ruby Porter.

The brewer’s other new accolade is for Skylark Stout, a 4.6% that deep, dark and velvety smooth. It’s been awarded Bronze at CAMRA’s Peterborough Beer Fest. The beer is named after skylarks, famous for shouting way above their weight because brewery chiefs felt it embodied their signature stout which boasts hazelnut notes and a subtle cocoa aftertaste.

“Both beers were pitted against some fierce competition”, explains Three Acre’s director Chester Broad. “With dozens of other brews battling it out, we couldn’t be more pleased to receive these awards on behalf of the entire brewery team. Congratulations to the other winners, as well.”