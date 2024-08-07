Driftwood Fundraising Group has had yet another successful summer of fundraising

Seaford gardener, Geoff Stonebanks has had a busy summer season at Driftwood, opening his delightful, multi-award-winning garden in Bishopstone. Geoff says, “We’ve seen an incredible 534 visitors supporting our fundraising by pre-booking their visit between 1st June and 5th August this summer, despite some of the inclement weather we’ve experienced too!”

Geoff has served nearly all his visitors with home-made cakes, that’s almost 500 portions made by Geoff. Visitors were able to choose from apricot polenta cake, coffee and walnut or Lemon Victoria sponge!

Some of the comments made on Trip Advisor were: “Finally got to visit after wanting to for a long time. From being met by Geoff at the front garden and being given a talk of how a non-gardener became an award-winning gardener over many years, to tea and homemade cakes in the back garden, just amazing. What Geoff's achieved is truly incredible.Perfect, peaceful, paradise, one garden made up of so many different gardens, each with individuality, sculptures and creativity.” So said Sharon Halle-Richards from Hove.

Meanwhile Jackie and Peter from Tonbridge wrote: “We visited this beautiful garden on the hottest day of the year so far. What a delight it was, with something to see and 'wow' at every turn. Geoff gave us an informative talk about how the garden started and expanded and is truly passionate about his garden. So much thought and planning has gone into his garden and there is much to admire. Will be recommending to friends.

Photo shoot with Geoff

Sitting in a shady spot with delicious homemade cake and plentiful Yorkshire brew, rounded the visit off perfectly. Thanks Geoff, we will be back next year.”

The garden even featured in a short film made by Latest TV which aired at the end of last month and can be viewed via Geoff’s website at www.driftwoodbysea.co.uk

Geoff has recently had his portrait taken in the garden when photographed by a national press photographer, so watch out for any upcoming features! There were some strange portrait poses requested, like the one lying on the garden bench, pictured!

There were visitors from across Europe, including a couple for Switzerland, one from Australia and several from the States too.

June Jaundoo and Caroline

Geoff’s very first visitors back on the 1at June, were Alison and her Mum, pictured, who both had a wonderful time in the garden. One of the very last visitors was June Jaundoo, making it her fifth visit to the garden this summer for tea and cake, as she loves both the garden and the cake too much, she even wrote a poem, in recognition of a vintage typewriter on display in the garden.

ODE TO THE NEW VINTAGE TYPEWRITER

As I start my rest here at Driftwood

My new life swiftly begins,

Alison and her Mum

The visitor’s eyes now upon me

I will never grow old and dim.

As beauty surrounds, Driftwood’s magical sounds

Our story will start here and now

Deep inside my old heart

Words form, bubble and start

A fairytale, in which you are in….

All told, Geoff has raised £6224.61 for charity through his garden openings in 2024, £5228.61 for Macmillan Cancer Support, all of which goes to the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton and £976 for the National Garden Scheme. This brings his grand total now to almost £177,000.

You can read more about the garden and his fundraising at driftwoodbysea.co.uk and maybe arrange a visit in 2025.