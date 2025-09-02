Drop-in event for caregivers at The Beacon in Eastbourne

The wonderful work of caregivers will be highlighted at a drop-in event run by the Association of Carers at The Gather unit in The Beacon shopping centre, Eastbourne, on Tuesday September 16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Information and Volunteer Day will invite caregivers, their loved ones, and anyone interested in volunteering to stop by and talk with the team. They can learn about the services and volunteer opportunities run by the Association of Carers.

Volunteer Co-ordinator Kiki Prince said the drop-in session would be informal and offer a chance to chat with other care-givers and find out more about volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have a few members of our team on hand for advice and support and we hope to meet caregivers, their loved ones and perhaps people interested in volunteering. We’ve even got the offer of tea and coffee while you chat with us!”

Drop-in day for The Association of Carers at The Beacon in Eastbourne

Kiki said the Association’s mission was to support unpaid carers in East Sussex. “We aim to help carers continue in their caring role by providing free, high quality, volunteer-led services that encourage independence and reduce isolation.”

Mark Powell, The Beacon General Manager, said the drop-in event from 10am-2pm was a great opportunity to highlight the work of an army of unsung heroes throughout East Sussex.

“There are so many people who care for loved ones in addition to holding down a full-time job,” Mark said. “The support and TLC they give usually goes under the radar, so this is a chance to thank them for all the fantastic work they do. We are delighted to host the event at our ‘gather unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Association of Carers was set up over 30 years ago and initially offered a respite service for carers living in Hastings & St Leonard’s.

It now covers the whole of East Sussex and offers a range of support services, including telephone support, technical support and various monthly peer group meetings.

For more information on the charity, its services and volunteering roles, visit their website at www.associationofcarers.org.uk.