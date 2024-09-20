Duke and Duchess of Devonshire visit Eastbourne hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Wilfrid’s Hospice welcomed its Patron, the Duke of Devonshire, and his wife to the hospice yesterday (19th September).

The Duke and Duchess met with staff, volunteers and Trustees and heard all about the changes the hospice has made since their last visit.

They were shown around the beautiful gardens, told all about the hospice’s efforts to be as sustainable as possible and saw the 24-hour Nurse Line telephone service in action. The Duchess was also presented with a flower posy picked from the hospice garden.

CEO, Colin Twomey, said: “The Duke and Duchess were so interested in everything, particularly how we are managing our solar panels and environmental impact. The Duke was very passionate and knowledgeable about how the gardens and surroundings give people a sense of wellbeing, and he also recognised the importance of hospices being rooted in their own communities.

The Duke was shown around the gardens by CEO Colin Twomey

“He commented on the value of our counselling and bereavement service and was delighted to see Nurse Line in operation. We would like to say a big thank you to the Duke and Duchess for coming to see us.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.