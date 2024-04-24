Durrington High School's new performing arts centre will give students 'fantastic opportunities'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our Performing Arts Centre has taken a number of years of planning and over a year of construction, we are delighted with the result and the fantastic opportunities the centre will give our students. The centre is world class and gives our students a space which is reflective of their exceptional talent.

The centre is approximately 900m2, it boasts electronic retractable bleacher seating for 335 people with additional loose seating taking the total capacity to 500. The space has been acoustically designed to ensure the capabilities of the audio system, the vocals within production and clarity of sound from instruments is maximised.

Back of stage are changing rooms complete with show relays and access to the first floor, the technician’s box, mezzanine level and Dance studio.

The technician’s box is situated at the rear of the theatre and controls the state-of-the-art sound, light and visuals. There is a 7.5m wide projector screen which is paired to a high specification laser projector, and there are 11 speakers which form the surround sound system and 35 stage lights. The ability to live stream and record is built in with adjustable cameras.

Our new Dance Studio has a sprung floor, mirrored wall and ballet barres, an audio system with integrated speakers is included alongside display equipment. The whole centre is air conditioned and has underfloor heating throughout.

Rehearsals are already underway for our first production which will be our whole school musical taking place later this term!

Mr Allison said: “We want our students to aspire to be the absolute best. In order to do so, they deserve the very best facilities. This is why we are so delighted with our new Performing Arts Centre. It will enable our incredibly talented students to perform in an inspiring environment.”

Mr Woodcock added: “We are delighted that, at the end of a 12-month period, our new Performing Arts Centre is now in use. We thank CBG construction and school staff involved in the delivery of a quite simply outstanding final product and for showing such attention to detail. The centre will have a range of uses including drama and musical performances, assemblies and lectures; all of which will be of huge benefit to our students both now and in the future.”

Mrs Isham, Director of Performing Arts said: “I have been like a child in a sweet shop since Easter, every spare moment has been taken up exploring the brand-new theatre. I cannot believe how lucky the staff and students are to have such an exceptional space.