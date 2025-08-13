DWP opens doors to employers and jobseekers with new support initiatives

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by Work Coaches in Hastings and the surrounding area where more than 360 people have returned to work.

Across the East Sussex area, we have a variety of opportunities available so there should be something for everyone, from Teaching Assistant courses to Health & Social Care bootcamps, to Leadership & Management awards – please speak to your Work Coach to find out more.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is calling on employers across all areas to take advantage of a wide range of recruitment support available through local jobcentres.

“We want to work with you to fill your vacancies. Our jobcentres are open for recruitment events tailored to individual employers, and we regularly host jobs fairs that bring multiple businesses together under one roof. We can also organise work academies and boot camps to help prepare candidates for your roles.”

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said:"Today’s figures show real progress with economic inactivity down, and 384,000 jobs added to the economy since last summer, putting more money in people’s pockets.

“We are determined to see unemployment fall that’s why we’re focused on getting people into good jobs by joining up work, health and skills support and transforming jobcentres to focus on genuine support not ticking boxes.

“As we grow the economy and transform opportunity in every area with our Plan for Change, we will ensure no one will be left on the scrapheap.”