East Hoathly care home hosts local PCSO community meeting
Maria brought along some supplies to hand out to help people to be more aware of fraud and how people can stay safe from scams.
General Manager Anthony Butler said ‘It’s nice to have an evening where you can meet with your Local PCSO Officer and openly discuss any issues that you may have without their being any pressure.
Maria also provided us with some useful information regarding the Herbert Protocol Form and how it can help the police find a missing person with Dementia and how it would be beneficial for a lot of carers.’
PCSO Maria will be back at Lydfords again on the 14th November 2025 from 14.00pm – 16.00pm so please feel free to come along and join in the discussions and voice your opinion on crime in the Local community!
For more information please contact Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home on 01825 840259, or email [email protected]