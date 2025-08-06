East Sussex blind veteran to walk 100km for military charity

A blind veteran from East Sussex is set to walk 100km alongside nine fellow blind veterans to raise money for Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, which has given him his life back following his sight loss diagnosis.

Karl Parkinson (known as Charlie), 48 and from Brighton, will be taking part in the South Coast Ultra on 6 September.

He will set off from Eastbourne with his guide to walk along the South Downs Way with the rest of the Blind Veterans UK team, all of whom have set themselves their own personal goal to walk 25km, 57km or 100km.

Charlie cannot wait to tackle the South Coast Ultra and hopes to take on the full 100km after a successful training week the Blind Veterans UK’s Rustington Centre. He says: “In the past I have completed the London to Brighton twice with the charity so I’m looking forward to this challenge. I was an infantry soldier, so I’m used to walking!

Charlie with fellow blind veteran Stuart Rodd during their training week and staff from Blind Veterans UK

“I’m looking forward to taking it on alongside my fellow blind veterans, the challenge is not if I can complete it, it’s about getting us all through it as a team.”

Charlie first discovered he was losing his sight in 2010; he was playing a lot of rugby at the time and started to realise he was dropping the ball. He visited the optician and then was sent to the hospital the next day. He was diagnosed with glaucoma.

He says: “After finding out I was losing my sight, I was on the brink of suicide; I even had to tell my mother how I was feeling. Finding out about Blind Veterans UK saved my life without a shadow of a doubt. They stepped in at just the right time. It wasn’t a quick fix; it took around five years for me to find my feet again.

“I’ll be indebted to the charity for the rest of my life and will always do whatever I possibly can to give back but that still wouldn’t be enough to pay back what they have done for me.”

Charlie during his training week

In June, Charlie stayed at the charity’s Rustington Centre for a training week ahead of the South Coast Ultra. The aim of the week was to build his fitness and resilience to ready him for the mammoth task ahead and to prepare him for the challenge of walking on a variety of different terrains.

Charlie hopes to raise awareness of the support offered by Blind Veterans UK and to fundraise so that the charity can support even more blind veterans.

If you would like to make a donation to support Charlie and the rest of the Blind Veterans UK team with their fundraising please visit their Just Giving page: justgiving.com/page/scu25

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp