East Sussex businesses shine at the South of England Show despite the soggy weather

James Hamilton with Suffolk tups, (rams) Hole Farm, Hadlow Down

Controversy ruled the day in the Members' enclosure as farmers protested about the Government's proposed family farm tax, but their concerns failed to spill over into the showing rings at last weekend's South of England Show.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Show opened to torrential rain, but that soon cleared giving exhibitors and visitors a day in the open air where the Sussex countryside displayed its finest profile.

Hounds, including couples shown by Southdown and Eridge huntsman Jonathan Withers, were judged while watchers admired diminutive hairy canines Fauves de Bretagne and their more imposing cousins, the Bloodhounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the main arena, heavy horse turnouts this year included a team of Belgian Percherons, a breed remembered for their dutiful service towing heavy guns to the Western Front. Few returned. Top level showjumping vied for attention with the Shetland Pony Grand National and the exciting Inter-Hunt relay where a slippery surface added to the jeopardy. All horses and riders came home safely.

Rhys Grenham with Boars Head Nelly (Crowborough)

Trenchermen and women were well served in the food and drink marquees where local producers offered tasting samples to hundreds of enthusiasts sheltering from the rain. The popular Countryside Area featured axemen, ferrets, falconry and even search and rescue dog demos.

This year's medieval re-enactment theme was warrior training followed by a timetable of combat displays. 'Behind the Stable Door' near the Norfolk Pavilion showed the inside story of farriery, shoeing, heavy horses, hounds and show-jumping. And Plumpton College was to the fore in the Discover the Countryside display where some students demonstrated how creepy crawlies are friends rather than foes.

New to the show was the Wildlife and Food Production area offering visitors the chance to learn about the vital connections between farming, food and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was plenty for children too with free kids' cookery workshops in the Cookery Barn plus a series of sky-scraping fairground rides where riders almost disappeared into the cloud cover. Primary schoolchildren had been invited to enter a Growing in Containers competition. And there was the usual high standard of exhibits from Young Farmers competing in livestock handling, auctioneering, bakery and artworks.

Tori Henderson with Sharpsbridge Tallina from Sharps Farm, Chailey

A garden design competition on the theme of 'New House, New Garden' inspired viewers who were impressed at the ways competitors created imaginative design and planting schemes.

Beekeeping, fly-fishing, horseshoe making, international level show-jumping and, most importantly, a focus on the importance of provenance in what we choose to put on our plates - the South of England Show this year blended spectacle, interest and education - not forgetting the shopping!

More pictures from the South of England Show can be seen online at www.sussexexpress.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you holding an event which you would like to let our readers know about? You can now upload your news and stories directly to our website by using our self serve system. Simply register with self serve and follow the simple instructions. We also include as many self serve stories as we can in the print editions of our newspapers.

Got a query? Email the news desk at [email protected]