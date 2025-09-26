East Sussex farmer named an NFU Farming Hero for work to champion the industry and engage with the public

An East Sussex farmer has been named an NFU Farming Hero in recognition of his work to champion the industry and help the public to enjoy access to the countryside.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Back British Farming Day this year, the NFU asked the public to nominate their Community Farming Heroes.

Sheep and cattle farmer Frank Langrish, who farms land that is part of the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, was nominated as he is an outstanding advocate for British sheep and cattle farmers.

He is passionate about educating the public about British food and farming and he speaks regularly at local events and to local groups and organisations about the need for

the UK to be as self-sufficient in food production as possible.

Mr Langrish said: “I think there is a big disconnect between the public and farming and I do what I can to help more people to understand the great work taking place on our farms to provide quality and traceable food while also looking after the countryside and protecting the environment.

“The country is only about 60% self-sufficient in food and we could do a lot more.

“We sell lamb and beef to local butchers, which then goes into restaurants and pubs in the area, so we are an important part of the local economy.”

Mr Langrish has also added more permissive rights of way paths so that visitors can wander freely across the majority of their farmland and he also helps with community fundraising.

He said: “I am very pleased to have been nominated and that someone appreciates what I’ve been doing over the years.

“Farmers are great supporters of local communities and we’re no different. I always try to promote the industry as much as possible, especially encouraging young people to consider a career in agriculture.”

He added: “I’m proud to be a farmer because we produce such high-quality meat, which is in demand both locally and abroad. I always tell people that what we’ve done runs on grass, as the natural grasses that we grow on the farm provide nutritious grazing for our livestock. It can only be a good thing that we produce more.”

Back British Farming Day was held on Wednesday, September 10 and saw the NFU host a reception in Westminster, NFU members meet their MPs and various events take place around the country.

The day is organised by the NFU and it shines the national spotlight on British farmers and the vital work they do to produce healthy, nutritious, traceable and affordable food to world leading animal welfare standards, while protecting the great British countryside and supporting their local communities.