East Sussex woman's 310,000 steps for Sussex wildlife

Sharon Levett currently walking 310,000 steps to help support East Sussex Wildlife Rescue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon, who regularly raises money on a monthly basis for various local charities, has chosen to support East Sussex WRAS throughout December by walking 310,000 steps an average of 10,000 steps a day.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service's founder, Trevor Weeks MBE, joined Sharon for a walk from Hollywell to Cow Gap as part of her daily steps target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cow Gap holds special significance for Trevor, as it is where he conducted one of his first rescues back in the mid-1980s.

Sharon & Trevor at Cow Gap

Sharon has been trekking through various locations, including Abbots Wood near Hailsham, different sections of the Cuckoo Trail, Priest Halls, Bo Peep, Grosvenor and Hilbert Park in Tunbridge Wells, Arlington Reservoir, Shinewater Park in Eastbourne, Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour, Holywell in Eastbourne, Park Wood in Hellingly, Wilmington Wood, Michelham Priory, Seven Sisters, Pevensey Castle, and parts of the South Downs National Park, among others.

As an animal lover, Sharon chose to support WRAS because she was inspired by the positive impact and success that fundraising can have on organizations and charities like East Sussex WRAS.

Sharon said: "I love helping charities by raising money for them like this, it's really helped uplift me after some challenging times in my life and I love the work which WRAS does locally.

"Please consider supporting Sharon and East Sussex WRAS by visiting her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sharon-levett-1725207273653