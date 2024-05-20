East Sussex Women of the Year celebrated at special lunch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The achievements of more than 250 women have been celebrated at the Amex Community Stadium at this year’s spectacular East Sussex Women of the Year Lunch.

Guest speaker for the lunch was TV journalist and author Louise Minchin whose latest book Fearless, Adventures with Extraordinary Women, reflects her passion for celebrating women’s success in sport and endeavour. Her book, in which she takes on different challenges with courageous women, was every bit in keeping with the theme of the day.

The charity partner for this year’s event was Family Support Work – or FSW – whose practitioners work with families facing the challenge of supporting children who are living with neurodiverse conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia and Tourette’s.

The lunch guests were treated to a passionate, informative and personal address by mum-of-three Toya Mendez whose family was supported by FSW after the sudden death of her children’s father. The lunch guests raised a magnificent £5,500 to further the work of FSW.

Guests gather at the Amex Community Stadium.

Violet Hancock DL, Chairman of the East Sussex Women of the Year Lunch Committee, said: “What a wonderful day we had on May 10, when we gathered to celebrate the many achievements of the 257 women. There was a sense of real exhilaration throughout the day, as people discovered new connections and heard inspiring stories from one another.

“I was thrilled to have had the opportunity to chair such a fantastic committee of dedicated people. Combining the energy of the committee with the financial and moral backing of sponsors such as American Express and Brighton & Hove Albion creates an unstoppable force every two years.

"In addition, Harvey’s Brewery, Hughes Law and Rampion Offshore Wind Farm joined as new sponsors in 2024, which further testifies to the willingness of businesses to recognise the achievements of women in our county and in our city.”

Guests also heard from Mary Joy Langdon who was the first woman firefighter in East Sussex, joining the fire service in 1976. Her address was followed, appropriately, by closing remarks from the Committee’s current President, Dawn Whittaker KFSM who is the current Chief Executive and Chief Fire Officer, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Toya Mendez (right) with FSW Family Support Practitioner Phillipa Fleming.

The East Sussex Women of the Year Lunch Committee was originally formed in 2011 by Quenelda Avery. The Duchess of Cornwall, who spent her childhood in East Sussex, agreed to be the Honorary Patron. As Her Majesty the Queen, she remains the organisation’s Patron today.