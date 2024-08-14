East Sussex's Gru Languages wins 'confidence boosting' £5k grant from Sage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hailsham-based educational language platform has been awarded £5,000 worth of funding thanks to Sage, Official Insights partner of cricket’s The Hundred.

This award comes as a result of Gru Languages’ owner Sarah Walker’s successful entry into the Sage Small Business XI competition, which was launched by cricket legend Stuart Broad earlier this summer.

In winning, Sarah joins nine other businesses who have formed the Sage Small Business XI with Broad, and have won a share of £50,000 in grants and other experiences linked with The Hundred.

Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), launched the competition as part of its Official Insights partnership with The Hundred to champion inspiring business owners across the country.

Gru Languages is an education platform dedicated to making English language learning engaging and effective for children. The businesses’ games and resources are crafted to foster communication, creativity and a love for learning, providing children with the tools to build their language skills through play and exploration.

Sarah chose to enter the competition to showcase her team’s passion for innovative teaching methods and to secure funding that could improve their ability to support more educators and students.

The £5K grant will be used to invest in new marketing strategies to reach a wider audience and will help expand their resource library to include more languages. This will enable the business to provide even more comprehensive support to their community, making high-quality language learning accessible to more children and educators around the world.

Sarah said: “Winning the Small Business XI competition has been a brilliant confidence boost. The grant will help us to continue to support both teachers and students, and pursue our goal of positively impacting the educational community.

"Not only this, but it’s amazing to be part of a new community of like-minded entrepreneurs who are all working towards making a positive difference in the world. We're excited to learn, grow and share this journey with Sage and our fellow team members.”

In addition to supporting the growth of Gru Languages, Sarah, alongside nine other national winners, will gain access to Sage’s innovative technology, insights, and expertise, helping alleviate the pressures they face as small business owners.

Cath Keers, Chief Marketing Officer at Sage added: “We are extremely pleased to announce Gru Languages as one of our ten winners of the Sage Small Business XI competition. Championing small businesses is a huge priority for Sage and we are excited to see the impact this will have for Sarah and the outstanding work Gru Languages does in their local community.”

Stuart Broad, Sage ambassador added: “I’m so pleased that these small businesses have been rewarded for their hard work through the Small Business XI competition. As a small business owner myself, not only do I know how important small businesses are for building local communities but I appreciate the determination it takes to navigate the challenges they face, particularly in the current economic climate. I’m excited to hear more about the stories of each of the Sage Small Business XI winners at the conclusion of The Hundred in August.”

The Hundred final will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday 18th August 2024

