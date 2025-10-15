Eastbourne AM wins the annual Egg Race

THE much-acclaimed annual Great Egg Race took place on Thursday October 9.

The task was for teams to select an egg and, using only the materials provided, design and construct the tallest possible structure to support the egg above the table. Teams from Rotary clubs Eastbourne AM, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Uckfield competed. The winning team was Eastbourne AM, with Hailsham judged to be the "The most aesthetically pleasing" and receiving the silver salva. Rotarian David Phillips set the task/sourcing the materials, while Lou Cheeseman organised the raffle. The event took place at the SASBAH/JPK Hub, and Rotarians enjoyed some superb food! The funds from the raffle was donated to SASBAH.