Eastbourne beach-hut loving couple get married in hut

The pair, who first went out in 1979 when Jeannine was in her late teens and Paul was in his early 20s, got in touch again in 2018. During the Covid pandemic they registered their names with Eastbourne Borough Council for a beach hut, but with more than 700 on the list never thought they would get one.

However, in 2023 they secured one of the huts on the Sovereign beaches and when they were looking for a quirky and unusual venue for their wedding they decided a beach hut would be the perfect setting. They recently tied the knot at the hut on Herne Bay Pier, Kent, which is registered for weddings.

The couple were joined by 55 guests, many of them from Eastbourne, along with Paul’s son, Henry, who travelled over from Las Vegas where he now lives. The seaside wedding theme also included a performance by the Brighton-based pirate folk-rock group The Captain’s Beard, a ride on a carousel and a beach hut wedding cake topped by a seagull.

Jeannine, a freelance travel writer, said: “The beach hut was one of the main things we have done together since renewing our relationship, and we didn’t want a standard second time around registry office wedding. I started searching to see if you could get married in a beach hut and when I found Beach Hut Weddings on Herne Bay Pier I knew it would be perfect.

“There is something quintessentially British and joyous about beach huts. Whenever we go to ours, people stop to talk, dogs come in and it is just great fun. We wanted our wedding to be the same.”

Paul, a construction manager with London Underground, added: “At the wedding the hut itself was used for the ceremony. We wanted the whole thing to be beach hut and seaside themed. We were very lucky that the sun shone and everyone said they loved it and had never been to a wedding like it before.”

