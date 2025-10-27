‍Eastbourne beach hut named runner-up in national competition

The Sovereign beach hut, on the promenade opposite Princes Park, has been rented by local couple Jeannine Williamson and Paul Strudwick since 2023, and they were thrilled to hear the hut had caught the eye of the judges and was named runner-up in this year’s contest.

The news was doubly special, as in August they tied the knot at a beach hut in Herne Bay, Kent, which is licensed for wedding ceremonies.

“After getting married in a hut it was, quite literally, the icing on the cake when we found out our hut had won a prize,” said Jeannine. “We love going down to the hut whenever we can, and it always brings a smile to the faces of people passing by, who often stop for a chat. We put out a bowl of water for dogs and people laugh at Eddie the Seagull with his chips.

“We have decorated the interior with fun and quirky beach hut and seaside-themed items and put down flooring covered in pebbles. A friend made some lovely curtains and bunting out of beach hut material, and another spotted some wicker chairs with yacht cushions on Facebook Marketplace which are perfect for the hut.”

To enter the competition, “hutters” were asked to submit five photos of their hut and explain why they love it.

The contest is run by Love Your Hut, a specialist insurance company that provides policies for beach huts, beach hut associations and shepherd huts, and Jeannine and Paul won a voucher, beach towel and a pair of love heart sunglasses.

