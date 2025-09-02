Eastbourne care home dazzles with Viva Las Vegas!

Open Days are never exciting affairs at Care Homes are they? The expectation predicts lots of happy staff and highly polished brochures accompanied with well scripted tours for visitors. When family and friends search for a placement for a loved one, whoever expects a visit to a care home to be fun!

Mortain Place Care Home in Eastbourne delivers on all levels. They clearly set a higher standard than most and their recent 1970’s inspired Open Day event broke all their own records. They witnessed unprecedented footfall attracting five new residents from their activities over a busy weekend. The de rigueur cheese and onion cubes, speared on cocktail sticks, were washed down with a plentiful supply of an exotic fruit punch, blended to perfection. In collaboration with the wonderful team at Media Attention Eastbourne, they lit the Bistro Area with a stunning Viva Las Vegas display sign complete with cabaret headgear for guests to try. Snapshot Memorabilia was available from the Hippodrome theatre and family and friends could also get close and personal to a display from the Red Barrows display team, of which some of their staff participate.

Just when visitors thought they had seen it all, a resident Dalek was seen chasing unsuspecting visitors around the care home. Armed with nothing more than wonky wheel and flashing lights, its presence was felt by everyone! It is a well known fact, Daleks can create all manner of terror, however, it took years for fans of Dr Who to work out all you had to do to get away from the fearsome foe, was to walk up the stairs, then you were safe! Not so at Mortain Place Care Home, as the Dalek worked out how to use the resident lift and successfully ordered room service! The audacity of the cheeky explorer! A sofa was thoughtfully provided to hide behind, in true 1970’s fashion, for those who were not so sure or distrusting of this superior intelligent adversary.

Just goes to show, If you want an out of this world experience, you really should visit Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne.